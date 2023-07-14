Was Cristiano Ronaldo actually invited to the OceanGate submarine that imploded? Instagram post from Paraguay footballer explained

Paraguayan footballer Walter Clar shared a cryptic Instagram story that made people think Cristiano Ronaldo was invited to the OceanGate submarine that tragically imploded on June 18. Let's find out the truth about the ordeal:

The submarine, named Titan, embarked on an expedition to view the historical wreck of the Titanic in the North Atlantic Ocean on June 18. Unfortunately, just 105 minutes into the journey, communications were lost with the five members on board.

The submersible went missing for four days. A massive search was held but no traces of the victims could be found. Authorities concluded that the pressure hull had imploded on the first day, instantly killing all members on board.

Walter Clar recently decided to share a meme of the incident on his Instagram story, suggesting that Cristiano Ronaldo had been invited to the expedition. He captioned the video, which can be viewed in the tweet below:

“Cristiano ronaldo is on the Titanic submarine. Me:"

The video quickly went viral with some worrying that the five-time Ballon d'Or had dodged a bullet. However, it has since been confirmed that Ronaldo was not invited to be on the Titan.

The meme just conveyed how Clar would likely dive into the ocean to rescue Cristiano Ronaldo himself if the Portugal icon had been on board.

FIFA will lift Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr player registration ban once debt to Leicester is settled

According to a statement from FIFA, Al-Nassr will be able to register new players this summer once they pay their debts to former Premier League side Leicester City.

The Knights of Najd were recently banned from registering new players after they failed to pay Leicester Leicester City £390,000 in add-ons for Ahmed Musa. The Nigerian joined the club back in 2018.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr were reportedly told to pay the English club the money owed in 2021 after a court ruling by a FIFA-appointed judge. However, they have failed to do so yet. While the Riyadh-based outfit can still sign players, they will be unable to register them to play next season.

Fortunately, FIFA released a statement informing Al-Nassr that the ban could be lifted under one condition (via Hindustan Times):

“The club Al Nassr is currently prevented from registering new players due to outstanding debts,” FIFA said Thursday. “The relevant bans will be lifted immediately upon the settlement of the debts being confirmed by the creditors concerned.”

Al-Nassr have already signed Marcelo Brozovic this summer. Ronaldo and Co. will be hoping to challenge for silverware next season after narrowly losing the Saudi Pro League to Al-Ittihad.

