"Was it like this for Manchester United yesterday?" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wowed by fans' reception in Thailand

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made a hilarious quip upon his side's arrival at Thailand airport, 24 hours after Manchester United touched port in the same country.

The two great North West rivals will face off at the Rajamangala Stadium, which is Thailand's national stadium in Bangkok, for a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, July 10.

Upon the Reds' arrival, the squad was mobbed by hundreds of supporters and media personnel, to which Klopp said (as per BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone) “Was it like this for Man Utd yesterday?”

Three days after the Bangkok encounter against Manchester United, the Reds jet off to Singapore to face Premier League side Crystal Palace, before facing Red Bull outfits Leipzig and Salzburg later in the month.

The games will afford be an ideal opportunity to embed new signings Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay, while also attempting to find a way to replace legendary forward Sadio Mane, who has left for Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Manchester United arrived in Asia with young Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia as their only signing of the summer so far, with fans disappointed by the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo on the tour due to a "family issue."

Darwin Nunez explains why he picked Liverpool over Manchester United

Darwin Nunez is the most expensive Premier League signing of the window so far. The ex-Benfica striker scored 34 goals in 41 appearances during the most recent campaign and looks set to become a direct replacement for Mane.

Erik ten Hag reportedly wanted to make Nunez a marquee signing this summer, but the lack of Champions League football at Old Trafford was always going to make it difficult to compete with their neighbours for the 23-year-old's signature.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com upon his arrival, Nunez stated:

“It’s a pleasure to be here in Liverpool and I’m very happy to be a part of this great club. I’ve played against Liverpool and I’ve seen them in lots of games in the Champions League, and it’s my style of play. There are some great players here and I think it’s going to suit my style of play here.

“As I say, I’ve watched quite a lot and it’s a very big club and I hope I can give everything that I’ve got in order to help the team.”

The Uruguayan international further added:

"You can then imagine yourself winning more trophies and then later on when you come here again and see the trophies on display, you can say, “Look, I was a part of that, I was there at that time, winning trophies.”

