"Waste of money", "Isn't funny anymore" - Manchester United fans call out star's 'disasterclass' in 3-2 loss to Galatasary in the UCL

It was an evening to forget for Andre Onana, who endured a harrowing performance during Manchester United's 3-2 loss to Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League. The Cameroonian goalkeeper was unquestionably the most underwhelming player on the field. In a woeful display that saw him concede three goals, he managed a meager single save throughout the 90 minutes.

Onana's ball-playing skills from the back, which have often been praised, only seemed to lead to errors in this particular encounter. With each misjudged pass or misplay, the United goalkeeper ended up simply hoofing the ball up the pitch in a desperate bid to avert further mistakes. But that wasn't before his passing put the club in trouble.

Onana was indirectly responsible for teammate Casemiro's expulsion from the game. In a moment that encapsulated his off-night, the goalkeeper passed the ball directly to Galatasaray's Dries Mertens outside his own box. This forced Casemiro into a high-stakes, ultimately failed, tackle that led to a penalty.

While Mauro Icardi failed to capitalize on the penalty, Manchester United found themselves reduced to ten men, as Casemiro saw the red card. Icardi did, however, make amends by chipping the ball past a helpless Onana, sealing a 3-2 win for the Turkish side.

The United faithful vented their frustrations vehemently on Twitter, with one of them labeling Onana's outing as a "disasterclass", while others slammed him.

Match Report: Icardi's redemption seals dramatic win for Galatasaray over Manchester United in UCL encounter

Mauro Icardi emerged as a hero for Galatasaray, from missing a penalty to ultimately netting the decisive goal in a 3-2 win against Manchester United.

Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring for United following a well-placed cross from Marcus Rashford, only for Wilfried Zaha to level the game with a finish that eluded Andre Onana.

Before the halftime whistle, both teams had chances to take the lead, but it was more the Red Devils' game. Mason Mount's promising shot for Manchester United was blocked by his own teammate Hannibal Mejbri, while Hojlund was denied a second goal as the linesman flagged for offside.

The pendulum of fortune continued to swing in the second half. Hojlund, capitalizing on a defensive lapse from Davinson Sanchez, was clinical in his one-on-one with Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera. The Denmark international chipped him beautifully to give the Red Devils the lead once again.

Kerem Akturkoglu came to Galatasaray's rescue, leveling the match for the second time and setting the stage for its final act, as he placed his effort past Onana. Casemiro received his marching orders via a second yellow card for a late challenge on Dries Mertens.

This led to a penalty opportunity for the Turkish side, one that Mauro Icardi uncharacteristically placed just wide of the mark. However, undeterred by his earlier mistake, the Argentine striker remained confident. In the 81st minute, he executed a delicate chip over Onana, earning Galatasaray a thrilling victory.