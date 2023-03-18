Watch: Arsenal star Bukayo Saka facetimes Kim Kardashian and her family after they watched the Gunners' UEL game against Sporting CP

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka surprised none other than the son of Kim Kardashian during their recent visit to London. The American reality TV personality attended the Gunners' Europa League clash with Sporting Lisbon.

The following day, she took to Instagram to reveal that Saka, who had been present during the match, was kind enough to FaceTime her son Saint. The seven-year-old is an avid Arsenal supporter and was unable to meet the talented Englishman in person at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite Arsenal's dramatic loss to Sporting on penalties, Saka remained in high spirits while conversing with Saint:

SPORTbible @sportbible Bukayo Saka took the time to FaceTime Kim Kardashian’s son Saint & his friends, after missing them at the Emirates on Thursday 🤩 Bukayo Saka took the time to FaceTime Kim Kardashian’s son Saint & his friends, after missing them at the Emirates on Thursday 🤩🔴 https://t.co/Od6toP9TJp

Saka apologized for not meeting them earlier (via Mirror):

"Sorry that I missed you yesterday, they said that you were in the player's lounge, I had a shirt for you."

When the youngster revealed that they would visit London again if Arsenal won the Premier League, Saka laughed and responded:

"When [not if], when."

afcstuff @afcstuff Kim Kardashian on Instagram story, of her son, Saint West, donning a Katie McCabe jersey, cheering for Bukayo Saka as he takes his penalty during the shootout against Sporting CP tonight. #afc Kim Kardashian on Instagram story, of her son, Saint West, donning a Katie McCabe jersey, cheering for Bukayo Saka as he takes his penalty during the shootout against Sporting CP tonight. #afc https://t.co/9ze5QefoCJ

He also stated:

"Tell them to let me know when they're coming back and we'll sort them some T-shirts."

Kardashian then shared another Instagram story, stating that the surprises kept on coming with Dele Alli. Although currently on loan with Istanbul's Besiktas, the 26-year-old was seen in London, where he happily posed for photographs with Saint and three other ecstatic children.

Arsenal could lose morale following loss to Sporting in the Europa League

Arsenal's exit from Europe may have been sealed, but the true ramifications of this setback may not be fully comprehended for quite some time. During the game against Sporting, the Gunners suffered a double injury blow with the loss of William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The reaction of Mikel Arteta's men to this gut-wrenching loss will be pivotal, with a daunting Premier League showdown against Crystal Palace fast approaching. They must somehow dust themselves off and soldier on, or they risk letting the defeat derail their domestic aspirations at such a critical juncture in the campaign.

The Gunners will look back on this fixture with immense disappointment. Despite securing an early lead through Granit Xhaka, they were unable to put the game to bed and ultimately paid the price.

Pedro Goncalves' breathtaking long-range equalizer was well-deserved, and the heroic efforts of Sporting goalkeeper Antonio Adan proved sufficient. He pulled off numerous magnificent saves in extra time before denying Gabriel Martinelli in the decisive penalty shootout.

