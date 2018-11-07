Watch: Arsenal wish 'Happy Diwali' with hilarious quiz video involving club players

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 386 // 07 Nov 2018, 15:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Laurent Koscielny and Alex Iwobi

What's the story?

Premier League club Arsenal has gotten into the festive mood and expressed their greetings to fans across the globe on the occasion of the festival of lights, Diwali.

In case you didn't know...

The celebration of such a festive occasion is not new to English football clubs considering the fact that they have millions of fans in India alone, besides the entire world.

In 2016, clubs like Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea were among the few who celebrated Diwali with their fans.

Contrary to many religious days, Diwali does not fall on the same date each year as the timing of the festival is calculated depending on the position of the moon.

Diwali or the festival of lights is one of the most important festivals in the Indian culture and is celebrated every autumn in India.

The heart of the matter

This year, North London club Arsenal has posted a hilarious video of club players Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Laurent Koscielny and Alex Iwobi to celebrate the festival.

The video shows the three Gunners sitting at a table and a host guiding them through a fun quiz about the festival.

One of the questions asked was whether Diwali is known as the festival of lights, colour or food to which Iwobi answered "I'm gonna go with colour", prompting the three players to laugh before Koscielny correctly answered "light".

After a host of questions in relation to the festival were asked, Iwobi emerged as the winner of the grand prize - a basket full of sweets.

The final seconds of the video see the Arsenal trio wishing all fans a happy Diwali while tucking into some sweet treats.

What's next?

The Gunners currently stand at fifth position in the Premier League table with 23 points after their draw with Liverpool last weekend.