Lionel Messi was in the form of his life in Barcelona's practice match

FC Barcelona is clearly leaving not a single stone unturned in preparation for the restart of the 2019-20 La Liga season.

The club has released stunning videos of a practice match that took place in Barcelona's training centre. Many of the Barcelona's illustrious stars had returned to training last week and seemed eager to get the better of one another as heated battles took place on the training pitch. Lionel Messi, in particular, seems to be enjoying himself quite thoroughly.

Quique Setien has certainly transformed the way things work at Barcelona since his celebrated arrival at the club. The new manager was rushed into a difficult spot in the weeks following his appointment but now seems to have imprinted his ideas on to a rapidly evolving team.

Barcelona reinvented the rondo under Pep Guardiola and used the training drill to elevate its players' abilities to levels that were never seen before in the football world. While the drill is widely used today and was also used by Luis Enrique and Ernesto Valverde at Barcelona, Quique Setien seems to have turned the heat up a notch.

The training video released by the club shows Barcelona's talented superstars engaged in intriguing training exercises. The break seems to be a blessing in disguise for Quique Setien and his talented group of players at Barcelona.

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba star in Barcelona's training match

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba seem to have rediscovered their touch.

Barcelona seems to have a structured plan in place to ensure that their players are at their astronomical best ahead of the league's restart. With less than three weeks to go to the likely resumption of La Liga, Quique Setien's Barcelona have considerably upped the intensity of the training session.

Setien has arrived at Barcelona with a wealth of experience and knowledge and seems to have shaped the team in his image. The new manager has finally been afforded some time due to the unexpected circumstances, and fans can expect to see a transformed and inspired Barcelona going into the business end of the season.

Advertisement

The likes of Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, and Frenkie de Jong were hard at work earlier today with several team sessions planned throughout the day.

The exhilarating training match saw Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba pitted against Luis Suarez, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gerard Pique, and Arturo Vidal.

Lionel Messi, as is the norm, completely bossed the match and took the wind out of the opposition's sails on more than one occasion. Arturo Vidal and the young Riqui Puig were tasked with keeping tabs on Barcelona's talisman but failed miserably as Messi ran rings around his Barcelona teammates.

Lionel Messi destroyed his Barcelona teammates in the training session.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen was also not spared as both Messi, Alba, and Busquets scythed through their baffled Barcelona teammates. The German goalkeeper is usually a colossus in goal for Barcelona but was left looking like an amateur as Lionel Messi dragged him from one post to the other to score the final goal of the training session.

Barcelona's training video is an announcement of intent and is a clear warning to the rest of La Liga. The Catalans are reigning champions for a reason.

Watch the full training video here: