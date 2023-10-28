WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo hypes Manny Pacquiao after the Al Nassr star meets former boxer in Riyadh

Cristiano Ronaldo caught up with Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in Riyadh and the duo's interaction video has surfaced on social media.

Ronaldo attended the pre-fight weigh-in event for the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou match-up, set to take place later tonight (October 28). Stars have gathered to watch what would be a true spectacle for combat sports fans.

Pacquiao was also in attendance and he interacted with Ronaldo. The Al-Nassr superstar could be seen shouting in a hilarious manner:

"Hey, Pacquiao."

The pair then went on to pose together and exchanged some greetings. Catch the video of the meet-up below:

Much like Cristiano Ronaldo, Manny Pacquiao is one of the greatest athletes to ever grace the face of the earth. The retired boxer had a professional record of 62-8-2. Pacquiao last fought in August 2021, losing a decision against Yordenis Ugas.

"Pacman" is the only eight-division world champion in the history of boxing. Apart from his accolades in sweet science, the 44-year-old has also served as a senator in the Philippines.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglu compared Son Heung-Min to Cristiano Ronaldo

Son Heung-Min has become the focal point in Tottenham Hotspur's attack since Harry Kane's summer departure to Bayern Munich. The South Korean has scored eight goals and provided one assist in 11 matches across competitions this season.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglu recently compared Son's characteristics to none other than Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking about the 31-year-old attacker, Postecoglu said (quotes via Mirror):

"It is similar to Cristiano at Manchester United, he started out as a winger. I have always felt that Sonny is such a good finisher, his movement is outstanding. I think he is clever enough to play centrally as it gets a bit more congested than when you are out wide."

Postecoglu further said about Son:

"I always like his work ethic. His press initiates everything for us from a defensive point of view. It was an idea I had in my mind and thankfully it has worked out."

Son scored in Tottenham's most recent 2-1 away win against Crystal Palace. He even surpassed Ronaldo's (103) Premier League goals tally earlier this year. The South Korean has now scored 111 goals in the English top flight. His tally is eight goals in the league for the ongoing campaign (in 10 matches) and he is only behind Erling Haaland (9) in the list of top scorers.