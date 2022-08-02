WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo involved in heated exchange with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in Rayo Vallecano clash

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in a seemingly heated exchange with manager Erik ten Hag during their preseason fixture against Rayo Vallecano on July 31.

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his desire to leave the club and has been linked to multiple Champions League teams in the past few weeks. However, the 37-year-old played for the first time in United’s pre-season against the Spanish team. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner started the game but failed to make any real impact.

Ronaldo was taken off at half-time and replaced by Amad Diallo. The Red Devils ended up drawing the game 1-1 despite Diallo putting United ahead minutes after coming on.

Ronaldo was also one of the two players who left the stadium before the full-time whistle. The Portuguese duo of Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot were given permission by Ten Hag to leave early.

Previously, Ronaldo was also seen engaged in what seemed like a heated exchange with the Dutch manager during the game. During the drinks break in the 33rd minute, Ten Hag appeared to give Ronaldo some instructions. However, the striker seemed to be defending himself and had his arms stretched during the confrontation.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United return lasted for only 45 minutes

Manchester United might be forced to sign a striker in the coming few weeks. The 37-year-old Ronaldo is intent on leaving within a year of his move from Juventus. Ten Hag will in all probability be left short with his forward options if the move happens. Apart from Cristiano, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are currently the only recognized strikers available.

Both players have big seasons ahead of them and need to maintain their pre-season form. However, fans are bound to be wary and will want the club to invest. However, there are quite a few budding youngsters who could also be given a chance.

The likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Diallo, Facundo Pellistri and Hannibal Mejbri have all given reason to be optimistic about their development. Argentine forward Garnacho in particular was easily United’s most impressive player against Vallecano.

The ex-forward will specialise in coaching attacking plays and positioning. Official. Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has added to his backroom team with the appointment of Benni McCarthy as a first-team coach.The ex-forward will specialise in coaching attacking plays and positioning. Official. Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has added to his backroom team with the appointment of Benni McCarthy as a first-team coach. 🔴 #MUFCThe ex-forward will specialise in coaching attacking plays and positioning. https://t.co/nhxTFe8NVt

Still, the fact remains that none of the above players can be expected to immediately bang in the goals. It would not be surprising if the club decides to sign a striker irrespective of what happens with Cristiano Ronaldo.

