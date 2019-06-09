Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo orders Portugal team bus to stop to take pictures with sick child

Uruguay v Portugal: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

What's the story?

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly stopped the Portugal team bus as it was leaving the squad's training session at the Estadio do Bessa so he could give a sick little fan a hug, along with a selfie.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo played a pivotal role in Portugal's semi-final victory against Switzerland in the Nations League, netting a spectacular hat-trick to single-handedly fire his side to the first-ever finals of the tournament.

Portugal will go head-to-head with the Netherlands in the final after they defeated England comprehensively to secure the other final spot.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who left Real Madrid for Juventus last summer, finished his season with a Serie A title and will hope to add to his international silverware with a Nations League victory.

Besides, Ronaldo has often been very close and humble with his supporters and admirers alike. The sharpshooter is recognized by many as a gentleman off the pitch.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of their Nations League finals against the Netherlands, Ronaldo and his national teammates were at the Estadio do Bessa in Porto for a training session. When they were on their way back to their hotel, the Portuguese talisman spotted a fan holding a placard that read, 'Cristiano, give me a hug'.

According to Portuguese outlet Flash, the Juventus star immediately asked the bus to stop and invited the young fan named Eduardo Moreira to take pictures with him.

11-year-old Moreira has been battling leukemia for ten years and is a big admirer of the former Real Madrid star. The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

🙏 @cristiano stops the 🇵🇹 bus to take a selfie with his biggest fan Eduardo ❤ pic.twitter.com/JPyZVscVer — 433 (@official433) June 8, 2019

What's next?

Ronaldo has been widely pegged to be the first player to dribble past Liverpool and Holland defender Virgil van Dijk when they rub shoulders in the finals, later tonight.