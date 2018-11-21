Watch: Incredible penalty save by a dog in a football match

Dachshund saves Penalty!

Penalties are tense situations in football and goalkeepers are of utmost importance in these situations. I think it's safe to say we just found one of the most unexpected goalkeepers and for the defending team, an unexpected hero! In a video that's doing the rounds on Youtube, a dog unexpectedly saves a penalty!

Though there isn't a mention of where the game was taking place, it's clear from the video that the defending team and the fans consider this dog to be a hero. The video seems to be made by a fan at the fence and while said fan was documenting the spot kick the unthinkable happened. The penalty taker stepped up in front of the goal and a dag appearing to be a dachshund was seen lingering near the goalposts. Just as the striker looked all set to bury the ball in the bottom-left corner the dog came in the path of the ball to block it from going into the goal.

The goalkeeper must be immensely thankful for the dachshund as he had dived towards the right while the striker slotted the ball perfectly in the bottom left corner. To the kick taker's misfortune, the shot was saved. Now, considering the dog was technically obstructing the field, the referee should've blown for the kick to be taken again as per FIFA Laws, but I guess we'll never know what happened. Dogs and football seem to be two things that unify everyone at a global level as we humans love them both unabashedly. It's good to see both of these components come together.

Though the dog seemed to be considered a hero, he/she may have been hurt judging from the whining sound he/she made when the ball struck him/her. Here's hoping that the dog is fine.