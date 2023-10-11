WATCH: Lionel Messi scores goal with incredible chip over goalkeeper during Argentina training

Lionel Messi was spotted scoring an incredible chip-shot goal over the goalkeeper in Argentina's training session on Tuesday, October 10.

Messi is currently in his homeland preparing for La Albiceleste's two CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. In a training session leading up to the match against Paraguay on October 13, he was spotted scoring an audacious dink over the goalkeeper.

Messi is seen coming to a standstill before lobbing the ball into the net from inside the box. The video was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by use @M10GOAT, and can be seen below:

Expand Tweet

It is still unclear if Messi will start for Argentina against Paraguay. He scored the only goal in the game against Ecuador last month before being rested for his team's 3-0 win over Bolivia in La Paz due to muscle issues.

The former Barcelona superstar has missed several games for Inter Miami since then. A report by MARCA suggests that he may not be at his 100 percent going into this match.

Argentina currently sit second in the qualifying group after two games, trailing Brazil only on goal difference. After their game against Paraguay, Lionel Scaloni's men will travel to Lima to take on Peru on October 18.

Cristian Romero's comments suggest Lionel Messi could feature for Argentina against Paraguay

Cristian Romero, who shares a great relationship with Lionel Messi on and off the pitch, was speaking to the media ahead of the clash against Paraguay.

The Tottenham Hotspur center-back stated that Messi had 'left his injury behind' and that Argentina are lucky to have him for their upcoming games. He said, via @GastonEdul on X:

"I'm really enjoying the moment at Tottenham. Messi left his injury behind and luckily we have him."

Romero is part of a Tottenham side that are currently sitting on top of the Premier League table after eight matches. Lionel Messi has also been a revelation for Inter Miami since his free transfer this summer, registering 11 goals and five assists in 13 games for them.

However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or missed five of his team's last seven MLS games. He did, however, play 35 minutes in his team's 1-0 league loss against Cincinnati on October 8.