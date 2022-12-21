Watch: Lionel Scaloni takes his shirt off and celebrates as Argentina parade 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy in Buenos Aires

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni joined wild celebrations as his squad returned home from their victorious FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar.

Following a penalty shootout victory over France in an epic final, the South American giants claimed their third world title. La Albiceleste became the first non-European winner since Brazil in 2002, claiming their first FIFA World Cup since 1986.

The tournament was also a crowning achievement for Lionel Messi, who has finally won the one prize that eluded him throughout his incredible career. Upon the squad's return to Argentina, millions gathered in Buenos Aries to welcome their heroes home from Qatar.

All the squad members and staff spent the day celebrating on an opentop bus and Scaloni wasn't afraid to join in. All About Argentina (@AlbicelesteTalk) tweeted a video of the tactician taking off his shirt and swinging it around in the glorious South American sunshine.

The World Cup win completes a remarkable journey for Scaloni, who was an unfancied choice to replace Jorge Sampaoli in 2018. He has since claimed the Copa America and FIFA World Cup, his country's first major trophies since 1993.

Lionel Scaloni pays tribute to Diego Maradona following Argentina's FIFA World Cup win

Just over a year since his passing, Argentina have paid tribute to arguably their greatest ever player in the best way possible. Maradona was instrumental in his nation's historic FIFA World Cup in 1986 and his death put the Latin nation in a state of mourning in November 2021.

Following their extraordinary win over France in the 2022 final, Scaloni was asked what he would have said to Maradona if he was still alive today, to which he replied (as per FIFA.com):

"Well, you make me realise that he's not here, otherwise you'd think he was amongst us. Well fortunately we managed to lift this trophy, something we've been dreaming of for so long, we're such a football passionate country.

"I hope he enjoyed it from above. I'm sure if he was here he'd have enjoyed it so much, he'd have been the first one on the pitch. Now you ask me this you make me realise he's not here. I wish he was here to enjoy this moment."

The debate will rage on as to who truly is the greatest out of Messi and Maradona, but Argentina have undoubtedly produced two of the best players the world has ever seen.

Maradona bagged five goals and assists each in the 1986 edition, while Messi tallied seven goals and three assists in the recently concluded tournament.

