Watch: Messi proves he isn't just a God but is also the kindest

Lionel Messi isn't just godly on the pitch, he's also extremely humble off of it

Legends step up for their sides when it most matters and Lionel Messi did just that last night when Argentina took on Nigeria in the last group stage match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. La Albiceleste had to win the match at any cost in order to qualify for the Round of 16 and all eyes were on Lionel Messi.

The diminutive Argentinian wizard had scored 0 goals in the two previous games and would've had to lead from the front if his side was to have any chance. Luckily for the Argentinians, the real Messi did show up as he set the pitch ablaze, scoring Argentina's first goal in just the 14th minute with an excellent finish.

After putting in a smashing performance that won him the Man of the Match award, Messi was seen talking to reporters before departing the stadium. Subsequently, a video has emerged of the 31-year-old talking to a particular reporter who had reportedly handed him an amulet after Argentina's first game.

In this video, which has gone viral, the reporter can be heard asking Messi if he remembers being given the amulet - one that the reporter's mother had sent Messi and the magnanimous forward responds by pointing to the amulet still tied to his foot.

Here's a look at the video:

The reporter can't seem to believe his eyes as little did he expect the mighty Messi to retain the amulet, let alone wear it during such a crucial game. He repeatedly states his disbelief to which Messi merely laughs.

Now, most popular footballers are often handed articles deemed to be lucky by their fans and supporters. The fact that Messi actually acknowledged it and wore it speaks volumes about his humility as a human being.

In a lesson to millions around the world, you can be the greatest at what you do, but you can also remain humble and kind - values that certainly make you the greatest of all time. Not just on the pitch, but off of it as well.