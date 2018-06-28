Watch: Mexico fans make Korean Ambassador drink Tequila and celebrate qualification

Mexico Fans Celebrate Victory of Korea Republic in Mexico City

"Shots. Shots. Shots. Shots. Shots." – The lyrics from LMFAO's song is what would be ringing in your head right now. Jubilant Mexican football fans celebrated outside the South Korean embassy in Mexico City after they made it to the next round.

The Asian country's victory over Germany guaranteed the North American side a spot in the knock-out stages of the World Cup. They lost 3-0 to Sweden in their final group game and knew that they would be knocked out if Germany had pulled off a win vs South Korea!

South Korea stunned the defending champions 2-0 with two goals in the stoppage time of the game. The Germans could not do anything and were eventually knocked out as they finished bottom of the group.

The Asian side was also knocked out, but the Mexicans gathered outside the Korean embassy to celebrate with the Asian team supporters. They made the Korean ambassador down Tequila, and a video of that has gone viral on social media:

Re: Korea defeating Germany, thus allowing Mexico to progress to the next round--this video of Mexican fans bumrushing the Korean embassy in Mexico City to thank the ambassador personally, and forcing him to down tequila shots is so beautiful and perfect 😂 #KORGER pic.twitter.com/E1GeZCRrlK — Very Stable Genius (@Rantaramic) June 27, 2018

The celebration did not end there. A Korean embassy official was then seen on the shoulders of the Mexican fans with a blownup toy in his hand! Traffic was blocked around the embassy in Mexico City.

Almost everyone in the Lomas de Chapultepec neighbourhood was seen celebrating on the streets. The jubilant fans were out drinking, swarming Korean diplomatic staff and singing Mexican soccer hymns.

That’s the Korean consul general to Mexico, Byoung-Jin Han, celebrating with grateful Mexican fans outside the Korea embassy here. One fan said he took a shot of tequila with them earlier. pic.twitter.com/NGWEmRADUW — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) June 27, 2018

The fans then started chanting "Korean, brother, now you are Mexican!" with Park Sun-tae, the Korean counsellor, on their shoulders. Byoung-Jin Han, the consul general at the embassy, then said, "There's no distinction between Mexicans and Koreans today. We are celebrating together."

Mexico now take on Brazil on 2nd July in the Round of 16 match. They do not have a favourable head-to-head record vs the South American side but will hope to repeat the performance they put up in 2012 friendly when they won 2-0 vs Brazil.