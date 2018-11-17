×
Paul Pogba hangs out with Lionel Messi, talks about N’Golo Kante

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
333   //    17 Nov 2018, 13:03 IST

Juventus v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Final
Juventus v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Final

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was seen hanging out with Barcelona ace Lionel Messi at a steak house in Dubai over the international break.

The World Cup winner has been exempted from international duty owing to an injury he picked up in the Champions League clash against his former club Juventus in Turin.

Messi, on the other hand, has asked the Argentine FA to give him some time off from international duty following Argentina's early exit from the World Cup in Russia.

Both the stars were holidaying in Dubai when they bumped into each other at Salt Bae’s Turkish steak house.


The duo was seen posing for pictures after which they spoke for a long time. 

Pogba was heard conversing with the Argentine in fluent Spanish and one of the topics of conversation was Pogba's France teammate N'Golo Kante and his famous World Cup chant.


 

One of the lines of the chant says, "He stopped Leo Messi", to which the five-time Ballon d'Or winner laughed before gesturing and saying, "That’s a lie!"

Pogba is a vocal admirer of the Argentine, having once said (via ESPN), "I will always be united with him."

"We know that we are playing against probably the best player in the world. For 10 years now I have been watching him, learning from him. He makes me love football more, always."

The encounter will surely have Manchester United fans nervous as the Frenchman has been linked with a move to the Nou Camp for a while now.

There have even been reports suggesting that Messi and his teammates Dembele and Umtiti have voiced their support for the 25-year-old's move to Spain.

Meanwhile, World Cup champions France suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Holland in the UEFA Nations League last night.

France will look to make up for their loss in their next Nations League clash against Uruguay on November 21.

Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Paul Pogba Greatest Footballers of All Time Jose Mourinho Barcelona Transfer News
