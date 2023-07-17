"Water has feelings now?" – Fans savage ex-Liverpool man Rickie Lambert as he believes talking to water makes it clean

Former Liverpool striker Rickie Lambert has emerged as a hot topic of discussion after he recently stated that talking to water makes it clean.

Lambert, 41, relished a distinguished career from 1999 to 2017, featuring in all four of England's top leagues along the way. He shot to recognition during his stint with Southampton before joining the Reds and also represented his national side in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking in a viral clip, Lambert spoke in a group video chat about an experiment showcasing the benefits of talking to water nicely, saying:

"They've done a test where you spoke positively to a glass of water, froze it... spoke negatively to another glass of water, froze it. Then, they examined the ice. The negativity water was full of blackness and holes. The one that was spoke to positively was full of crystals."

Lambert, who made 11 international appearances for England, added:

"They've done experiments to the word, to the word, and the water responded the same way every time if you spoke to it a certain way. The one word where water responds in the most beautiful way and produced the most beautiful crystals is showing gratitude to water."

Here's how the supporters reacted to Lambert's bizarre water claims:

Lambert, who is currently working as Wigan Athletic's youth development coach, is considered as one of the best strikers for Southampton in recent history. He helped them achieve two straight promotions and cement themselves as a mid-table team in the Premier League.

During his five-year spell between 2009 and 2014, Lambert scored 117 goals and provided 62 assists in 235 appearances for the Saints.

Ahead of the 2014-15 season, Lambert secured a permanent move to Liverpool in a deal worth around £5 million. He contributed just three goals and three assists in 36 overall games for the Merseyside outfit.

Subsequently, Lambert left Liverpool to join West Bromwich Albion in 2015 before hanging up his boots at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Liverpool head into new term with new #9

Liverpool have handed Rickie Lambert's former kit number to Darwin Nunez ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. They are hoping that the Uruguayan will walk in the fabled footsteps of the likes of Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler, Fernando Torres and Roberto Firmino soon.

Nunez, 24, has blown hot and cold since arriving from Benfica in a deal worth up to £85 million last summer. He struggled to settle in at his new team throughout past campaign, scoring 15 goals in 42 games.

A right-footed pacy finisher, the Penarol academy product is set to battle it out with Cody Gakpo for a starting spot up top at Liverpool next season. He could also pop up as a backup left winger if required.