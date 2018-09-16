Watford 1 - 2 Man United: 3 talking points

Watford hosted Manchester United at the Vicarage Road.

Watford had already shown this season what they are capable of when they came from behind to beat Spurs last time out. They went into this game as one of three teams who has maintained a perfect start to the Premier League campaign. Vicarage Road hosted Jose Mourinho's Manchester United who has won their last game after suffering back-to-back defeats against Brighton and Spurs. United are already playing catchup to their Premier League rivals and cannot afford to lose points against the likes of Watford.

The first chance of the game fell to Romelu Lukaku after a beautiful ball by Sanchez, but the Belgian failed to control the ball first time which allowed Ben Foster to come out and collect. David De Gea was called into action when Troy Deeney hit a fierce shot from the edge of the box, but the United goalkeeper was up to his task. The time when Watford was looking to get back into the match, United hit them hard - first with Lukaku and then with Chris Smalling. Romelu instinctively reacted to Young's cross to give United the lead, and he was again the provider from a corner for Smalling who beautifully chested and volleyed the ball into the back of the net.

United had chances to increase the lead before the halftime. Foster denied Pogba once from a long-range effort and then from a point-blank range keeping the Hornets into the game. The sides went into the halftime break with United leading by two goals, and there was a swagger about them in that half.

Watford used the approach of direct football to get back into the game in the second half, and they were relying on set pieces to involve their big men in the game. But the United defense refused to budge under pressure especially Smalling who headed everything out of the way. Watford's efforts finally paid off when Andre Gray pulled one back for the hosts after Doucoure's ball across the box. United was looking a bit sloppy at that moment giving away easy passes, and the home side was going for the equalizer.

Manchester United had some late scares with De Gea making a brilliant save in the dying stage of the match, and Nemanja Matic sent off with a second booking. However, the Red Devils kept their slim lead until the final whistle to register back-to-back away victories and end Watford's 100 per cent winning run.

Here are the three talking points from the game.

#3 Watford failed short of creating a history

Gray scored the only goal for Watford.

Watford was on the brink of creating a record of five straight wins in a row which would have been the first time in their history. But that was not meant to happen this season at least. United looked dominant in the first half taking a two-goal lead into the break but Watford came flying off the blocks in the second reducing United to just one short on goal in the second half.

There were desire and determination about Javi Gracia's side in the second half which saw them reduce the deficit to half, but they needed two more goals to create history which eluded them until the end. Despite losing, the fans must be proud of how the season began and if they continue playing like this, a European spot, next season could be on the horizon.

