Watford 1-2 Manchester United: Hits and flops from the game

Manchester United secured a hard-fought win at the Vicarage stadium

Watford's perfect start to the season came to an end after Manchester United secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Vicarage Road.

United got off to a positive start, displayed their attacking intent, and created numerous chances during the initial stages of the game. The Red Devils took the lead in the 35th minute after Romelu Lukaku tapped home from close range and doubled their lead shortly after scoring the first one, as Chris Smalling smashed in a well-timed volley.

The second half saw United defend in numbers as they looked to hit Watford on the counter. Watford pulled one back in the 65th minute after Andre Gray placed the ball in the back of the net, beyond de Gea's reach. A frantic finish to the game saw de Gea save United's blushes which helped the visitors secure their third win of the season.

In this article, we take a look at the players who impressed and disappointed in Saturday's final fixture.

#1 Hit: Chris Smalling

Smalling scored the winning goal in the first half

Chris Smalling endured a torrid start to the season with some inconsistent displays, but his display against The Hornets will do a world of good for his confidence.

The English international played a vital role in keeping the likes of Andre Gray and Troy Deeney at bay with his well-timed tackles and interceptions.

Smalling scored United's second goal after smashing home Fellaini's headed assist and made a crucial headed interception, a minute after the hour mark, holding off Kabasele and Deeney's advances from Holebas' corner.

United's centre half put in a Man of the Match performance in which he won seven aerial duels and made nine clearances.

