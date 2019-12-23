Watford 2-0 Manchester United: 5 Hits and Flops | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester United traveled to Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Sunday well aware that they had to secure a win to stay in the race for the top 4. Their opponent on the day, though, were in dire straits themselves. Watford had lost 4 of their last 5 games and had not won a game at home this season ahead of Sunday. Recently appointed manager Nigel Pearson oversaw a 0-2 defeat against Liverpool in his first game in charge and was desperate to start their revival against United.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, were coming into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 3-0 win over Colchester United in midweek in the Carabao Cup. Having dropped points against Everton last weekend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was aware that Sunday was an opportunity for him to steal a march on his rivals for the No. 4 spot, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, who were playing each other later on the day. With Paul Pogba nearing a return and traveling with the United squad for the game, speculations were rife ahead of the game regarding his involvement. But the Frenchman could only make the bench, as Solskjaer named an unchanged squad from last weekend’s draw against Everton.

Manchester United Starting XI: David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Fred, Scott McTominay, Jesse Lingard; Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Daniel James.

The game failed to come alive in the first half and score stayed 0-0 at the break. In the second half, the home side took the lead through Ismaila Sarr in the 50th minute. Troy Deeney put Watford 2-0 up from the spot in the 54th minute. Solskjaer brought on Pogba to attempt to rescue the game, but United failed to break down a resolute Watford side and ultimately lost the game. Here are the hits and flops from the game.

#1. Flop: David De Gea

The Spaniard had a forgettable moment against Everton last weekend when he was partly at fault for the Everton goal. Against Watford, David De Gea found himself in a similar situation but was saved the blushed by the referee’s whistle. It was perhaps a sign of things to come.

In the 50th minute, De Gea allowed Sarr’s shot to pass through his hands and into the back of the net, giving the home side the lead against the run of play. The Spaniard’s reaction after conceding the goal said the whole story. It should have been a routine save, but his howler put United under a lot of pressure. Things took a turn for the worse when Watford won a penalty 4 minutes later and De Gea was sent the wrong way by Deeney, who gave his team a two-goal advantage.

Deeney celebrates his strike.

