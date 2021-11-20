Watford 4-1 Manchester United: 5 talking points as Red Devils fall to another humiliating loss | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester United's calamitous season continued following a shocking 4-1 loss at the hands of Watford in the Premier League.

Joshua King, Ismaila Sarr, Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Bonaventure all scored apiece for the Bees, eclipsing Donny van de Beek's goal for the visitors.

The Red Devils were all over the place once again, making too many defensive mistakes that have plagued their campaign so far. Harry Maguire was also sent off after the break after he received a second yellow card.

This was their fifth defeat of the season in 12 games, condemning Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's troops to seventh in the league standings. Meanwhile Watford moved four points clear of the relegation zone.

Here are the major talking points from the match:

#5 New game, same old mistakes by Manchester United

Manchester United have now conceded 21 goals - one more than what they've scored!

Manchester United were let down by yet more calamitous defending, resulting in four more goals conceded. It was the third time in the league this season they've conceded so much in a single game.

The ease with which Watford cut a swathe through their mighty visitors was shocking, with their marauding wingers stretching United's defense wide.

The latter also wasn't helped by individual mistakes, with Scott McTominay conceding a penalty. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was easily beaten for the first goal and Harry Maguire got himself sent off as well.

The Red Devils continue to concede goals like there's no tomorrow. In fact, they've kept only two clean sheets in the league so far. Unless this changes, their top-four ambitions are going to fizzle out earlier than expected.

#4 Third time's the charm for Ismaila Sarr

Sarr scored his fifth goal of the season after missing a penalty

After missing two penalties in quick succession, Ismaila Sarr redeemed himself with a fine goal, Watford's second of the night.

He stood up to take a spot-kick in the ninth minute that was saved by De Gea. Although Kiko Femenia was on hand to tap home the rebound, the referee asked for it to be retaken due to encroachment.

Sarr stepped up once again and it was saved by the Spanish goalkeeper once again. He palmed away Sarr's tame effort as the Watford striker appeared to lack confidence in front of goal.

But determined to right the wrong, the Senegalese continued to test United. He found redemption in the 44th minute, drilling a low shot into the far post to make it 2-0.

It was also his fifth goal of the season, the most in Watford's squad.

