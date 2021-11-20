Watford 4-1 Manchester United: Man United Player ratings as calamitous Red Devils succumb to embarrassing defeat | Premier League 2021-22

Ten-man Manchester United fell to another humiliating loss, succumbing 4-1 against Watford at Vicarage Road. That was their fifth defeat of the Premier League season.

Goals from Joshua King, Ismaila Sarr, Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Bonaventure helped The Bees secure a memorable victory. Substitute Donny van de Beek's second-half goal was rendered a consolation strike.

The Red Devils, who had won only once in their last five games coming into this match, knew they needed a positive result remain in the top-four race. But they ended up producing another catastrophic performance, blighted by the same old defensive mistakes. To exacerbate matters, Cristiano Ronaldo also missed a fair number of chances in the second half.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 😱 Manchester United’s last 7 Premier League matches:



❌ 0-1 Villa

🤝 1-1 Everton

❌ 2-4 Leicester

❌ 0-5 Liverpool

✅ 3-0 Tottenham

❌ 0-2 Man City

❌ 1-4 Watford



With their fifth defeat of the season in 12 games, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have now dropped to seventh in the league standings. Watford, meanwhile, moved four points clear of the relegation zone.

On that note, are the player ratings for Manchester United:

David de Gea - 7/10

Just where would Manchester United be without him? De Gea saved two penalties in the first half, the second one being a retake. He also made a few key saves to keep Watford from widening the scoreline. De Gea did get beaten at the near post for the hosts' third, though.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7/10

He was beaten to Watford's opening goal. But Wan-Bissaka looked alright defensively, making a few key blocks and clearances.

Victor Lindelof - 7/10

The Swede did a fine job of keeping Emmanuel Dennis quiet, following him like a shadow and closing down the spaces well.

Harry Maguire - 3/10

It was another catastrophic game for the Manchester United captain, who made things worse for his side by getting himself sent off in the second half.

Luke Shaw - 5.5/10

Sarr hounded the left-back all night and offensively, too, Shaw was far too limited. He made only one good cross in the first half that created a decent opening for United, though.

Scott McTominay - 5/10

The Scotsman conceded a penalty in the first half. He then went into the books for a mistimed tackle on Dennis, and was hooked off at half-time as a precaution.

Nemanja Matic - 6.5/10

He threw his weight around in defence well, but was caught out in possession in the second half. That nearly led to another Watford attack.

Jadon Sancho - 6/10

Nobody knows what Ronaldo whispered into his ear before the game. But it certainly worked, as Sancho had his best game for United yet. He capped that off with a fine cross in the build-up to Van de Beek's goal.

Bruno Fernandes - 6/10

It was an uncharacteristically poor game for the Portuguese playmaker, who made one good cross for Rashford in the first half. But given the form he has been this season, we can cut him some slack here.

Marcus Rashford - 6/10

He forced Ben Forster into a good save in the first half, which was about as close as he came to scoring in the remainder of the match. Rashford soon faded away after that.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 6.5/10

He assisted Van de Beek with a fine header. But Ronaldo lacked the end product in his own game, squandering quite a few good chances.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Cristiano Ronaldo with a great assist for Van de beek.



It's United 1-2 Watford.



2nd Assist of the season for Cristiano Ronaldo.



Cristiano Ronaldo with a great assist for Van de beek.

It's United 1-2 Watford.

2nd Assist of the season for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ratings of Manchester United substitutes against Watford:

Donny van de Beek - 7.5/10

The out-of-favour Dutchman scored just five minutes after coming on, before creating one good chance for Ronaldo as well. Van de Beek showed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer why he should start every game.

B/R Football @brfootball HT—Donny van de Beek subbed on

50'—Van de Beek scores his first goal of the season



HT—Donny van de Beek subbed on

50'—Van de Beek scores his first goal of the season

He only played 16 minutes in the Premier League before today 😅

Anthony Martial - 4/10

He completed just five passes in the entirety of the second half. His sloppy pass led to Watford's fourth of the night.

Diego Dalot - 4/10

He was horribly caught out by Hernandez in the build-up to Watford's fourth goal.

Jesse Lingard - N/A

There wasn't enough time for 'Lingardinho' to make an impact.

