Watford's 2018/19 fixture list in full

Watford FC have released their fixture list for the upcoming season!

Jude Baines CONTRIBUTOR Feature 14 Jun 2018, 23:32 IST

Javi Gracia's men have heard about their fixtures, and most fans are roaring at the sight to see that they will face Brighton at home on the opening day. For Watford fans, it is all about one man, Anthony Knockaert who Watford fans hate, and vise versa, he hates Watford! It all started when in 2013, he dived for a penalty and won it, only for him to miss it which allowed Watford to go up the other end and score in the 96th minute in the play off semi final. True scenes.

Their first away day is on the 18th of August, where they will be facing last season's overachievers, Burnley. Sean Dyche will be hoping they can continue their good form from last season and beat the Hornets, Dyche's former club.

Following that, they have a London derby (if you count Watford in London even though it is in Hertfordshire) as they will be taking on Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road, another scenario where this time two sets of fans don't like each other, and Watford fans seem to not like Crystal Palace's key man, Wilfred Zaha, who has been linked away from Selhurst Park this summer in order to go to a bigger club.

September is a tricky month for the Golden Boys, as they have the two 'North London' clubs, in Tottenham at the start of the month, and Arsenal at the end of the month, the "cojones" derby as some fans like to call it, due to Troy Deeney's words about Arsenal last season on BT Sport. After the Tottenham match they have a two week break, only to come back to the Red Devils at home on the 15th, with newly promoted Fulham on the 22nd.

Slavisa Jokanovic, former Watford manager

There are only three games for Watford in October, with Bournemouth, Wolves and Huddersfield being the three teams they will face, some would say a pretty easy month for Watford, as they have newly promoted Wolves, mid table Bournemouth and Huddersfield, who were holding on for survival in the Premier League.

November is also three games long, with Rafa Benitez's Newcastle opening the month, Mark Hughes's Southampton on the 10th, who just managed to stay up by the skin of their teeth, and recent Champions League finalists Liverpool, who are many people's favourites (maybe along with Manchester City) to win the Premier League title this year, as they have already been getting stronger, with the signings of Fabinho and Naby Keita.

Well it's going to be a busy Christmas period, with Leicester away from home on the 1st day of Advent, only to be followed three days later by the champions Manchester City, where Sergio Aguero always likes to score - at the Vic! The Marco Silva derby is on the 8th, as many believe Marco Silva snaked Watford after just eight games, after he enthused his interest on the Everton job, which he has recently got. Watford will be hosts to the newly promoted Welsh side Cardiff on the 15th, with Watford travelling to the Olympic Stadium on the 22nd. Boxing day's fixture is against Chelsea at home, when they last played Chelsea, they managed to beat them 4-1 at the Vic, with late goals from Janmaat, recently signed Deulofeu and Roberto Pereyra put the cherry on the cake. And Watford close the month at home to Newcastle.

Everton away on the 8th December



Everton at home on the 9th February. #WatfordFC 🐝🐝 https://t.co/5NO2KHt5aT — Hornet Shane (@HornetShane) June 14, 2018

January starts off with two away games in a row, with Bournemouth and Newcastle playing hosts to the Hornets. A week after the Crystal Palace game, they will have their only home game of the month, against Burnley. May I note is it also around this time where the FA Cup 3rd round fixture could be. After the match against Burnley, they will go to the new White Hart Lane and face Tottenham, after they played their home games at the nation's stadium itself - Wembley.

It will be another away day, this time at the Amex Stadium to kick off February, followed by the rematch of the Marco Silva derby, this time at the Vic. After a two week break, Watford will travel all the way up to Wales, to face the capital of Wales itself, Cardiff, who have been recently promoted from the Sky Bet Championship. After that far away day, they will have to face Liverpool again, last time they played Liverpool at home, it was the opening day of the 2017/18 season, when they drew 3-3, thanks to a 90th minute Britos equaliser.

With only ten games left to go of the 2018/19 season, they will kick off their 28th game of the season against Leicester at Vicarage road, followed by a trip to Manchester, to face Pep Guardiola's lads at the Etihad Stadium. They will return to the Hornets' home ground after that, to play Southampton. With another two week break, they will have to travel to Manchester again, but this time to Old Trafford, where Jose Mourinho will definitely be looking to beat Watford at their own stomping ground.

Manchester United's stadium - Old Trafford

Another month, another four games, which starts against the newcomers Fulham, where they will be at home to former Watford manager Slavisa Jokanovic. There will be another home game for the Golden Boys after that, where they will take on Arsenal, with newly appointed Unai Emery looking to get a win for the new look club. They will go up to Yorkshire to play Huddersfield on the 20th of April, and then they will finish off the month with Wolves, who could be fighting for survival as a newly promoted club.

Finally, we have the month of May, where we have only two games, first at Stamford Bridge, where Watford will be against Chelsea, and who knows if Antonio Conte will be in charge by then. They will finish off the campaign at home to the Irons, as West Ham will be against Watford.

So that's how the 2018/19 fixtures for Watford are going to be like! Here is the full list:

August

11: Brighton (h)

18: Burnley (a)

25: Crystal Palace (h)

September

01: Tottenham (h)

15: Manchester United (h)

22: Fulham (a)

29: Arsenal (a)

October

06: Bournemouth (h)

20: Wolves (a)

27: Huddersfield (h)

November

03: Newcastle (a)

10: Southampton (a)

24: Liverpool (h)

December

01: Leicester (a)

04: Manchester City (h)

08: Everton (a)

15: Cardiff (h)

22: West Ham (a)

26: Chelsea (h)

29: Newcastle (h)

January

01: Bournemouth (a)

12: Crystal Palace (a)

19: Burnley (h)

30: Tottenham (a)

February

02: Brighton (a)

09: Everton (h)

23: Cardiff (a)

27: Liverpool (h)

March

02: Leicester (h)

09: Manchester City (a)

16: Southampton (h)

30: Manchester United (a)

April

06: Fulham (h)

13: Arsenal (h)

20: Huddersfield (a)

27: Wolves (h)

May

04: Chelsea (a)

12: West Ham (h)