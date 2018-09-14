Watford v Manchester United: Match preview, predicted lineups and predictions

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 832 // 14 Sep 2018, 17:45 IST

Can the Red Devils stop the fairytale run of the Hornets?

On Saturday Jose Mourinho and his inconsistent Manchester United will travel to the Vicarage hoping to secure their third win of the season as they face a Watford side high on confidence and belief after winning their opening 4 matches.

Another victory for the Hornets will see them making continuing their best ever start to a Premier League after opening the campaign with 4 straight victories in the league.

Watford v Manchester United: Kickoff information

Date: 15th September 2018, Saturday

Kickoff: 17:30 PM (local time), 22:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Vicarage Road

Watford v Manchester United: Team News

Manchester United are expected to make late call-up on the left-back

Watford has no injury or suspension problems and is expected to start with the same starting XI that has started the previous 4 Premier League matches.

Luke Shaw and Marouane Fellaini are doubtful for Manchester United with the former having suffered a concussion on international duty. Ashley Young and Fred are likely to start in place of the injured duo while England international Marcu Rashford is out serving the first of the three-match ban forced upon him, due to his red card against Burnley.

Watford v Manchester United: Probable Line-ups

Watford: Ben Foster, Daryl Janmaat, Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele, Jose Holebas, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Etienne Capoue, Will Hughes, Andre Gray, Roberto Pereyra, Troy Deeney

Manchester United: David De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Eric Baily, Victor Lindelof, Ashley Young, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Jesse Lingard

Watford v Manchester United: Form Guide

Last five matches (including friendlies and cup matches)

Watford: W-W-W-W-W

Manchester United: W-L-L-W-L

Watford v Manchester United: Head to Head

Watford: 5 wins

Manchester United: 20 wins

Draws: 5

Watford v Manchester United: Predictions

Romelu Lukaku has been on fire during the international breaks and Jose Mourinho will be hoping that the Belgian can bring the tie in his favour and make it their 3rd win of the season while the Hornets strikers will be itching to face a shaky Manchester United defence as they look to make it 5 out of 5.

The Manchester United squad are slightly favourite in this time with the quality of players oozing from the side from Old Trafford while home advantage and their form make Watford an unpredictable opponent

Predicted Score: Watford 1-2 Manchester United