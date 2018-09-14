Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Watford v Manchester United: Match preview, predicted lineups and predictions

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
832   //    14 Sep 2018, 17:45 IST

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Can the Red Devils stop the fairytale run of the Hornets?

On Saturday Jose Mourinho and his inconsistent Manchester United will travel to the Vicarage hoping to secure their third win of the season as they face a Watford side high on confidence and belief after winning their opening 4 matches.

Another victory for the Hornets will see them making continuing their best ever start to a Premier League after opening the campaign with 4 straight victories in the league.

Watford v Manchester United: Kickoff information

Date: 15th September 2018, Saturday

Kickoff: 17:30 PM (local time), 22:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Vicarage Road

Watford v Manchester United: Team News

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Manchester United are expected to make late call-up on the left-back

Watford has no injury or suspension problems and is expected to start with the same starting XI that has started the previous 4 Premier League matches.

Luke Shaw and Marouane Fellaini are doubtful for Manchester United with the former having suffered a concussion on international duty. Ashley Young and Fred are likely to start in place of the injured duo while England international Marcu Rashford is out serving the first of the three-match ban forced upon him, due to his red card against Burnley.

Watford v Manchester United: Probable Line-ups

Watford: Ben Foster, Daryl Janmaat, Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele, Jose Holebas, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Etienne Capoue, Will Hughes, Andre Gray, Roberto Pereyra, Troy Deeney

Manchester United: David De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Eric Baily, Victor Lindelof, Ashley Young, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Jesse Lingard

Watford v Manchester United: Form Guide

Last five matches (including friendlies and cup matches)

Watford: W-W-W-W-W

Manchester United: W-L-L-W-L

Watford v Manchester United: Head to Head

Watford: 5 wins

Manchester United: 20 wins

Draws: 5

Watford v Manchester United: Predictions

Romelu Lukaku has been on fire during the international breaks and Jose Mourinho will be hoping that the Belgian can bring the tie in his favour and make it their 3rd win of the season while the Hornets strikers will be itching to face a shaky Manchester United defence as they look to make it 5 out of 5.

The Manchester United squad are slightly favourite in this time with the quality of players oozing from the side from Old Trafford while home advantage and their form make Watford an unpredictable opponent

Predicted Score: Watford 1-2 Manchester United

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Watford FC Romelu Lukaku Paul Pogba Jose Mourinho
Varun Nair
ANALYST
3 Reasons Why Manchester United Will Win Against Watford...
RELATED STORY
4 players Manchester United will rely on to overcome Watford
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: What changes has Javi Gracia made...
RELATED STORY
Watford vs Tottenham: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue &...
RELATED STORY
Javi Garcia and the resurrection of Watford
RELATED STORY
The theory that makes Watford the Premier League 2018/19...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Troy Deeney's story about Watford...
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League Clubs that will be battling it out to...
RELATED STORY
Premier League team of the week (1st-2nd September 2018)
RELATED STORY
Can Southgate continue to ignore Will Hughes?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
Tomorrow TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
Tomorrow AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Tomorrow CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
Tomorrow NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
Tomorrow WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us