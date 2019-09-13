Watford vs Arsenal: Match Predictions and more | Premier League 2019-20

Watford FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Watford are set to lock horns against Arsenal at Vicarage Road this Sunday. The Gunners are expected to beat Watford in this encounter, but the Hornets have the capacity to cause an upset on the day.

Arsenal's season started on a good note with two straight wins however, games against Liverpool and Tottenham halted their momentum. Watford, on the other hand, are still looking for a win. Their first three games ended with losses which resulted in the sacking of manager Javi Gracia. The Hornets have now turned to Quique Sanchez Flores to bring in better results.

Notable trends

In the last six home games Watford has played against Arsenal, the Hornets have won just once, with Arsenal winning five.

The last three clashes between both teams saw Arsenal keep a clean sheet. Last season, Arsenal conceded to every other team in the Premier League except Watford.

Watford have had a very poor defensive record at home recently and have conceded a minimum of three goals in each of their last three home games. In fact, the Hornets have lost their last four Premier League home games.

Prediction analysis

Unai Emery watched his team hand Tottenham two goals on a platter, and they had to fight back to equalize and take a point home. The Spurs clash, in retrospect, shows just how porous Arsenal's defence can get. The attack, sadly, has not been able score more than the defence lets in. Arsenal had two good wins at the start of the season, but their last two matches have had them concede five goals. Unsurprisingly, the Gunners are left with a goal difference of zero.

This coming match, however, will give Arsenal's strong attack an opportunity to score more goals. Watford's defence has been leakier than Arsenal's so far, with the Hornets conceding eight goals. Watford's attack has not been able to keep up with the onslaught at the back, and they have managed only two goals this season.

Yet, those season opening losses happened during the reign of Javi Gracia. The input of a new manager who is not really new to Vicarage Road potentially makes Watford a vicious underdog. While pundits and Gunners alike would expect a strong showing from Arsenal, football is never always entirely as it seems.

Prediction

There just might be enough drive within the Hornets' ranks to give Arsenal lots of trouble come Sunday. However, the Gunners are superior on paper, and have the capacity to match Watford's potential fire as they did with Tottenham last week.

Watford 1 - 2 Arsenal