Watford vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips | March 6th 2022 

Watford will welcome Arsenal to Vicarage Road for a matchday 28 fixture in the Premier League on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a commendable goalless draw away to Manchester United. A subpar display by the Red Devils saw the Hornets leave Old Trafford with a memorable point in their quest for survival.

Arsenal showed grit and determination to come from behind and secure a 2-1 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers after falling behind in the eighth minute a fortnight ago. Nicolas Pepe stepped off the bench to inspire the victory, scoring an equalizer in the 84th minute and having a hand in the winning goal in the fifth minute of injury time.

Arsenal @Arsenal



"I think it's great. Edu has done some work to build the relationship, because we are close I think we can help each other in many ways." - Mikel Arteta



#WATARS Arsenal 🤝 Watford"I think it's great. Edu has done some work to build the relationship, because we are close I think we can help each other in many ways." - Mikel Arteta

The win saw the Gunners close the gap on the top four to two points with three games in hand over Manchester United. Watford sit in 19th spot and are four points away from safety.

Watford vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 33 occasions in the past and Arsenal have a better record with 19 wins to their name. Watford were victorious in 14 previous matches, while just two games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2011 when Arsenal secured a 1-0 victory. Their fist clash came way back in February 1906 when Arsenal triumphed with a 3-0 victory in the FA Cup.

Watford have kept three clean sheets in their last six Premier League matches, as many as they did in the 38 prior. However, they are the only side yet to keep a clean sheet at home this term.

Roy Hodgson has won just three of his last 20 managerial clashes with the Gunners.

Each of Arsenal's last three wins in the league have come by a single-goal margin.

Watford vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal were afforded an extra week's rest owing to Chelsea's participation in the League Cup final and Mikel Arteta's players should be well refreshed for this game. Their sole focus also lies on the league as they seek a top-four finish.

Watford's improved recent performances have rekindled hopes that they can avoid the drop, although their poor home record will have to improve for that to happen. The Hornets are currently on a seven-game losing run in front of their fans, which does not bode well against a resurgent Arsenal side.

Watford Football Club @WatfordFC



#WATARS Roy Hodgson has confirmed Ismaïla Sarr and William Troost-Ekong will miss this weekend's match through injury. Roy Hodgson has confirmed Ismaïla Sarr and William Troost-Ekong will miss this weekend's match through injury.#WATARS

The home side also have a porous defense but Arsenal's goal-shy attack might not be able to take advantage. We are backing the visitors to secure a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Watford 0-1 Arsenal

Watford vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Arsenal to win (The Gunners are on an upward trajectory and Watford's poor home form does not inspire confidence).

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of Watford's last nine league games have seen two or fewer goals scored).

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Watford have scored in just one of their last four home league games).

