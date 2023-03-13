Watford vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14th 2023

Watford will host Birmingham City at Vicarage Road on Tuesday in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home side have had mixed results in the league this season, prompting the dismissal of manager Slaven Bilic just six months after his appointment. Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has taken charge of the Hornets but kicked off his reign with a 1-0 away defeat to struggling Queens Park Rangers last time out.

Watford sit 10th in the league table with 51 points from 36 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this week as they continue their push for the playoffs.

Birmingham have had a tough run of results in the league since the turn of the year and now find themselves deep in the bottom half of the table, although they remain hopeful of survival. However, they returned to winning ways on Saturday, beating Rotherham United 2-0 via goals from Reda Khadra and Kevin Long.

The visitors sit 18th in the league table with 42 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this Tuesday.

Watford vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the 50th meeting between Watford and Birmingham. The hosts have won 22 of those games, while the visitors have won 17 times.

There have been 10 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The hosts are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture.

Only four of the Hornets' 11 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Watford vs Birmingham City Prediction

Watford are on a three-game winless run and have won just one of their last nine games in the league. They are, however, unbeaten in their last five home games and will be hopeful of a result here.

Birmingham's latest result ended a five-game winless streak and they will aim to build on that. They have struggled for results on the road of late and may have to settle for a point on Tuesday.

Prediction: Watford 1-1 Birmingham City

Watford vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Watford

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Watford to score first: YES (The Hornets have scored the first goal in seven of their last nine matchups)

