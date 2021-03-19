Watford vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Watford host Birmingham City in an EFL Championship clash at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The Hornets look like favorites to clinch the second automatic promotion spot.

Watford have played really well since current head coach Xisco Munoz took over. That is visible in how many wins they have been able to eke out in recent games.

They won 4-1 in their last game against Rotherham United. Rotherham were playing their first game in a couple of weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak at the club. They struggled to match Watford's intensity from the start of that game.

“We play with passion. We play with ambition. We want our fans to feel 'this is my team, these are our warriors.' We will always give the best for this club.”@28xisco28 just gets it 💛 pic.twitter.com/WnhEc3EgV2 — Watford Football Club 💙 (@WatfordFC) March 18, 2021

With Swansea losing to Bournemouth in midweek, Watford managed to open up a three-point gap between themselves and the Swans. However, the Welsh club have a game in hand.

Birmingham beat Reading 2-1 on Wednesday in their first game since Aitor Karanka was sacked.

A MASSIVE 𝗪! 🔵✊ — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) March 17, 2021

Even with that win, the Blues remain in grave danger of being relegated from the Championship. Rotherham have six points less than them at the moment, but have four games in hand.

Birmingham know they need to put together a positive run and earn at least 10 more points between now and the end of the season to escape relegation.

Watford vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head

Watford have won 21 of the 47 games they have played against Birmingham so far, while losing 17 of those.

Troy Deeney scored an 85th-minute penalty in the reverse fixture at St. Andrew's as Watford won 1-0.

Watford form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Birmingham City form guide: W-L-L-D-W

Watford vs Birmingham City Team News

Watford

Troy Deeney and Tom Cleverley remain ruled out for Watford. Aside from that, they are expected to have all their players available for this game.

Injured: Troy Deeney, Tom Cleverley

Birmingham City

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the Blues at the moment.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Watford vs Birmingham City Predicted XIs

Watford Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Bachmann; Kiko Femenia, William Troost-Ekong, Francisco Sierralta, Adam Masina; Ismaila Sarr, Will Hughes, Nathaniel Chalobah, Ken Sema; Andre Gray, Joao Pedro

Birmingham City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neil Etheridge; Maxime Colin, Harley Dean, Marc Roberts, Kristian Pedersen; Rekeem Harper, Gary Gardner; Ivan Sanchez, Alen Halilovic, Jeremie Bela; Scott Hogan

Watford vs Birmingham City Prediction

We are predicting that Watford will win this game easily, given the form they are in.

The home side have shown that they have multiple sources of goals across their team.

Prediction: Watford 2-0 Birmingham City