Watford vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27th 2023

Watford will host Blackburn Rovers at Vicarage Road on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have had mixed outcomes this season with results going south following their 4-0 demolition of Queens Park Rangers in their league opener. They were beaten 1-0 by Stoke City last time out and could have no complaints about the result after struggling to create any noteworthy chances to alter the result.

Watford sit ninth in the table with four points from four games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this weekend.

Like their opponents, Blackburn Rovers kicked off their season with a win but have struggled for results ever since. They were beaten 2-1 by Hull City last time out, taking the lead in the second half despite Harry Pickering's early dismissal before seeing their opponents score two late goals to clinch all three points.

The visitors sit mid-table in 12th place, level on points with their weekend opponents. Blackburn will leapfrog Watford with maximum points on Sunday.

Watford vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 40 competitive meetings between Watford and Blackburn. The hosts have won 13 of those games while the visitors have won one fewer.

There have been 13 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two games in this fixture after losing their three games prior.

The home side are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Watford have the joint-best defensive record in the English Championship this season with just one goal conceded so far.

Blackburn are without a clean sheet in their last five matches across all competitions.

Watford vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Watford have lost two of their last three games and have won just one of their last six outings. They are however unbeaten in their last three games on home turf and will be hopeful of a positive result on Sunday.

Blackburn's latest result ended a three-game unbeaten streak and they will now be looking to bounce back. They have, however, had mixed results on the road of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Watford 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Watford vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Watford to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)