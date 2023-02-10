Watford vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11, 2023

Watford and Blackburn Rovers will square off at the Vicarage Road Stadium in round 31 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (February 11).

The game has all the makings of an exciting contest, as the two sides are separated by just one point and two places in the top half of the standings.

Watford were left spitting feathers on Saturday, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Reading after holding a two-goal lead for most of the game. They have now failed to win their last three game, picking up two points from a possible nine since a 2-0 victory over Blackpool on January 14.

With 45 points from 30 games, Watford are fifth in the Championship, one point and two places above Blackburn.

Meanwhile, Blackburn were denied consecutive league wins for the first time since October, as they were held to a goalless draw by Wigan Athletic last time out. Before that, the Riversiders snapped their three-game winless run courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Birmingham City in the FA Cup on January 31.

Blackburn head into the weekend on a run of just one win in their last six away games, losing four, since the start of November.

Watford vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 14 wins from their last 39 meetings, Blackburn hold a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Watford have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Watford are unbeaten in their last five home games against Blackburn, winning four, since January 2007.

Blackburn are on a run of just one win in their last five games across competitions since kicking off the year with wins over Cardiff City and Norwich City.

The Hornets are winless in three league games, claiming two points from a possible nine.

Watford vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

With one point separating Watford and Blackburn, who are in the race for the playoffs, an exciting contest with both sides taking the game to the other could ensue. However, they could cancel out each other's efforts and settle for a point apiece.

Prediction: Watford 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

Watford vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Watford’s last six games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last ten meetings.)

