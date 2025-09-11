Watford vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Watford and Blackburn Rovers renew acquaintances on matchday five of the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are languishing in the bottom half of the standings.
Paulo Pezzolano's Watford are fresh off a 2-2 ome draw with Southampton two weeks ago. Cameron Archer's 10th-minute strike gave the Saints a half-time lead, but the Hornets equalised midway through the second period.
Ryan Manning put Southampton back in front 13 minutes from time, only for Nestory Irankunda hauling his team back on level terms. The share of the spoils means the Hornets are 14th in the points table, with five points from four games, winning one.
Meanwhile. Valerin Ismael's Blackburn are coming off a 2-0 home reverse against Norwich City just before the international break. Josh Sargeant scored at the fag end of each half to give Norwich all three points.
Following the loss, the Rovers are down in 19th in the points table, with three points from four games, winning one.
On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips of the Watford-Blackburn Championship game at Vicarage Road:
Watford vs Blackburn Rovers head-to-head stats and key numbers
- In 44 meetings across competitions, Blackburn lead Watford 16-15, including a 2-1 home win in their last matchup, in the Championship in April.
- Each team have won twice apiece in their last five meetings, all in the Championship.
- Watford have won once in five home games across competitions, losing twice.
- The Rovers have won thrice in their last five road outings across competitions, losing once.
- Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Watford: D-D-W-L-L; Blackburn: L-W-L-L-L
Watford vs Blackburn Rovers prediction
Neither side have had the start to the season they would have hoped for, with each winning only one of their opening four games, wihich also happens to be either side's only win across competitions.
While Blackburn hold a narrow head-to-head advantage, there's been nothing to seperate the two sides in recent meetings. Watford, though, have had success in home league meetings with the Rovers, winning thrice in five meetings, losing once.
However, considering both sides' indifferent starts to the season, a share of the spoils appears to be the most likely outcome.
Prediction Watford 1-1 Blackburn Rovers
Watford vs Blackburn Rovers betting tips
Tip-1: Draw
Tip-2: Both sides to score (Both teams have scored twice in their last three matchups.)
Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Six of their last eight meetings have had at least two goals.)