Watford vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2020-21

Fifth-placed Watford will be at home on Wednesday evening when they take on Blackburn Rovers at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets have started the 2020-21 EFL Championship season in solid form with three wins from their opening five matches. They are only three points off the top of the table and will be gunning for the maximum return against Blackburn Rovers in their bid for an automatic promotion spot.

Rovers themselves haven't been shabby at all so far this season. They have seven points from a possible 15, good enough for ninth in the Championship table.

Interestingly, Blackburn Rovers lead the division in goals scored so far with 11 in their five matches. If they can keep up their steady goalscoring form, they might be the first team this season to cause Watford problems at the back.

Watford vs Blackburn Rovers head-to-head

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo was the match-winner when Watford last faced Blackburn

Previous battles involving these two have been tough to call. Visitors Blackburn Rovers narrowly edge the head-to-head tally, with 13 victories.

Watford have won 11 times, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions. However, Rovers last defeated Watford quite a while back - in 2013. Watford won 1-0 the last time these two met in the second division in 2015.

Watford form: W-L-W-L-D

Blackburn Rovers form: L-D-W-W-L

Watford vs Blackburn Rovers team news

Watford

The Hornets fans will be delighted to have held on to Senegalese speedster Ismaila Sarr, who is a star in this Watford team. The 22-year-old was courted by some of Europe's finest - including Liverpool and Manchester United.

However, Watford put out a statement of intent by rejecting a £25 million bid from Crystal Palace for the winger on deadline day. He wasn't in the matchday squad in Watford's last game against Derby County, but should return for this one.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Blackburn Rovers

Tony Mowbray's team suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Nottingham Forest last weekend, as they slumped to a 1-0 defeat courtesy of a 90th-minute winner. Former Newcastle striker Adam Armstrong has started the season in stunning fashion with five goals in five games, and will hope that his outing against Forest was a one-off.

Youngster Tyrhys Dolan has also looked sharp of late and he'll be one to keep an eye out for. Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott is an exciting new acquisition and could be handed a debut against Watford.

Injured: Bradley Dack

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Watford vs Blackburn Rovers predicted XI

Watford predicted XI (3-5-2): Ben Foster; Christian Kabasele; Craig Cathcart; Ben Wilmot; Kiko Feminia; Tom Dele-Bashiru; James Garner; Nathaniel Chalobah; Jeremy Ngakia; Ismaila Sarr; Joao Pedro.

Blackburn Rovers predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski; Ryan Nyambe; Daniel Ayala; Darragh Lenihan; Amari'i Bell; John Buckley; Bradley Johnson; Corry Evans; Tyrhys Dolan; Adam Armstrong; Ben Brereton.

Watford vs Blackburn Rovers prediction

Blackburn Rovers' Adam Armstrong leads the league in goals scored

It will be defence versus attack on Wednesday evening as the division's best defensive unit goes up against the hottest goalscorers. Watford themselves have struggled to put the ball in the back of the net, with only three strikes in five games.

Watford's defence - formed by players with Premier League experience - has bailed them out on several occasions so far. Adam Armstrong and his teammates will have it all to do against experienced veterans like Christian Kabasele and Ben Foster, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the teams neutralize each other for a draw at the end of the day.

Prediction: Watford 0-0 Blackburn Rovers