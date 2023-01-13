Watford vs Blackpool Prediction and Betting Tips | January 14, 2023 

Watford and Blackpool will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 27 clash on Saturday (January 14).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 defeat at Reading in the FA Cup third round at the weekend. Kelvin Abrefa and Shane Long scored in either half to take the Royals to the next round.

Blackpool, meanwhile, triumphed over Nottingham Forest in the same competition. Four players scored for the Seasiders, with Jerry Yates and Ian Proveda scoring and providing an assist apiece. Marvin Ekpiteta and CJ Hamilton also scored.

They will turn their attention to the Championship, where they occupy 22nd spot with 26 points and are one point away from safety. Watford, meanwhile, are in fourth place, having accrued 40 points from 26 games.

Watford vs Blackpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 26 previous clashes, Watford lead 9-8.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw Blackpool win 3-1 at home on matchday 14 of the ongoing season.

Blackpool are on a nine-game winless run.

Watford's last nine games across competitions have seen at least one team keep a clean sheet.

Blackpool's last five games across competitions have seen both teams score.

Eight of Watford's last ten games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Watford vs Blackpool Prediction

Watford need a win to consolidate their spot in the playoffs, with 11 points separating them from the top two. Blackpool, meanwhile, are mired in a relegation scrapfight and need a win to avoid falling further away from safety.

Watford's games have tended to be low-scoring affairs, although their home form has been less than stellar. Considering the same, Slaven Bilic's side should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Watford 2-0 Blackpool

Watford vs Blackpool Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Watford to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

