Watford vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

It's third versus fourth in the Championship this weekend as Watford host Bournemouth.

Both teams have had expectedly positive starts, gaining 13 points and 12 points respectively after six games of the Championship season.

Watford's 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday meant the Hornets kept up their 100% home record in all three league games at Vicarage Road this campaign.

Bournemouth lost ground on top spot after they drew 1-1 with Cardiff City in midweek, so will be as determined as Watford in claiming all three points to close the gap.

This will be the first time both teams face each other since relegation from the Premier League last season.

Watford vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head

This will be their first Championship meeting since January 2015, having played each other 10 times in the Premier League during the years since.

Although they beat their opponents 3-0 in their latest encounter in January, Watford have struggled against the Cherries in recent years, winning just two of their last 13 match-ups.

Further to this, the Hornets have failed to beat Bournemouth on home soil in the league since August 2013 when they stormed to a 6-1 win at Vicarage Road.

Saturday's lunchtime game will be the 13th straight league fixture between the pair, be that in the first or second tier of English football.

Out of the incredible 117 games between the two, Watford have won on 41 occasions, with Bournemouth earning 38 wins. A total of 38 draws have been played out since their first match in 1923.

Watford vs Bournemouth Team News

Etienne Capoue made his return from injury last time out and could be handed his first start of the season this weekend.

Joao Pedro, who has started the season in blistering form and netted against Blackburn, is set to retain his place up front once more.

Injured: Andre Gray, Will Hughes, Isaac Success, Adam Masina

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bournemouth defender Adam Smith went off with a knock against Cardiff but manager Jason Tindall says he should be fine for Saturday.

It remains to be seen whether Josh King will be called back into the matchday squad after a move away failed to materialise prior to deadline day. He was left out of the trip to Cardiff on Wednesday night.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Watford vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Watford predicted XI (5-3-2): Ben Foster, Jeremy Ngakia, Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele, Ben Wilmot, Ken Sema, Tom Cleverley, Nathaniel Chalobah , James Garner, Joao Pedro, Ismalia Sarr

Bournemouth predicted XI (3-4-3): Asmir Begovic , Chris Mepham, Steve Cook, Diego Rico, Jack Stacey, Jefferson Lerma , Dan Gosling, Adam Smith, Danjuma Groeneveld, Dominic Solanke, Junior Stanislas

Watford vs Bournemouth Prediction

This one really could go either way depending on which team turns up on the day. Both sides are quite clearly steeped in second-tier quality, with several players in both camps scouting Premier League moves.

However, assessing both outfits in terms of current form, it may be the hosts that take home all the spoils come this weekend.

Prediction: Watford 2-1 Bournemouth