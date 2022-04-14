Watford vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips - 16th April 2022

Seeking to move into the top half of the EPL table, Brentford visit the Vicarage Road Stadium to face Watford on Saturday.

The Hornets are currently on a nine-game losing streak on home turf and will be desperate to end this horrid run.

Watford suffered yet another blow in their race against the drop as they fell to a disappointing 3-0 home loss against Leeds United last time out.

They have now failed to win all but one of their last seven games, losing five and claiming one draw in that time.

With 22 points from 31 games, Watford are currently bottom but one in the EPL table, just one point above last-placed Norwich City.

Brentford, meanwhile, made light work of West Ham United when the sides met last Sunday as they eased to a comfortable 2-0 victory.

They have now won each of their last two games, while picking up four wins from their last five since the start of March.

This fine run has seen Brentford rise to 13th place in the EPL standings, level on 36 points with Aston Villa and Southampton.

Watford vs Brentford Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 26 wins from the last 74 meetings between the teams, Watford boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Brentford have picked up 22 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 26 different occasions.

Brentford are currently on a three game unbeaten streak against the hosts, claiming two wins and one draw since a 2-0 friendly loss back in 2020.

Watford have lost each of their last nine home games on the bounce, stretching back to November’s 4-1 victory over Manchester United.

The Bees have won all but one of their last five outings, with a 2-1 defeat at Leicester City on March 20 being the only exception.

Watford vs Brentford Prediction

Playing beautifully again, Brentford have hit their stride in recent weeks and head into the game on a run of four wins from their last five games. They face a sinking Watford side who have lost each of their last nine home games and we are backing Brentford to claim all three points on Saturday.

Prediction: Watford 0-2 Brentford

Watford vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brentford

Tip 2: Both sides to score - No (While Brentford have been defensively solid, Watford have scored just four goals in their last six outings)

Tip 3: Ivan Toney to score or assist - Yes (Toney has 16 goal involvements to his name this season, five more than any other Brentford player)

Edited by Peter P