Watford vs Brentford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Watford will welcome Brentford to Vicarage Road on Tuesday for a matchday 19 fixture in the EFL Championship.

The hosts come into this game on a two-game winning run that saw them dispatch Birmingham City and Rotherham United, while Brentford were 3-1 victors away to Nottingham Forest.

💬 “We are pleased when we finish the game with a clean sheet. We work hard and every game our target is to concede zero and to score three, four, it depends. But it’s important first of all to score one, and then to win the game you need to protect your goal.” — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) December 13, 2020

Just two points separate both sides on the table, with Watford sitting in fourth place, having garnered 33 points from 18 games. Brentford are two places below their hosts in sixth position.

Watford vs Brentford Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 71 occasions in the past and Watford have the better record.

The Hornets were victorious on 26 previous occasions, drawing 25, while Brentford have 20 wins to their name.

The most recent meeting between the sides came in February 2015 when Watford picked up a 2-1 away victory.

Watford form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Brentford form guide: W-W-D-D-W

Watford vs Brentford Team News

Watford

The hosts have three players currently sidelined with injury. Craig Cathcart (foot), Tom Dele-Bashiru (ACL), and Isaac Success (Achilles tendon) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension worries for Watford.

Injuries: Craig Cathcart, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Isaac Success

Suspension: None

Brentford

The visitors will be without Mads Roerslev Ramussen (ankle), Shandon Baptiste (knee), and Christian Norgaard (ankle) for the trip to Watford.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Thomas Frank.

Injuries: Mads Roerslev Ramussen, Shandon Baptiste, Christian Norgaard

Suspension: None

Watford vs Brentford Predicted XI

Watford Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Ben Foster; Kiko Femenia, Ben Wilmot, William Troost-Ekong, Jeremy Ngakia, Nathan Chalobah; Ken Sema, Tom Cleverley, James Garner, Domingos Quina; Troy Deeney

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Raya; Rico Henry, Mads Bech Sorensen, Henrik Dalsgaard, Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt, Emiliano Marcondes; Tariqe Fosu, Ivan Troney, Bryan Mbeumo

Watford vs Brentford Prediction

Brentford were unlucky to suffer an extra-time defeat to Fulham in the Championship playoff final last season which denied them promotion to the Premier League.

The Bees have dusted themselves off and got back to business. They are on an 11-game unbeaten run that has placed them firmly in the mix for a playoff spot.

🖤



Three on the spin away from home#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/5xXj2x2NH6 — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) December 13, 2020

Watford are also seeking an immediate promotion after their relegation last term and both sides willgive their all to secure maximum points.

It is hard to see a winner in this one, although there are likely to be goals at both ends as the two teams cancel each other out.

Prediction: Watford 1-1 Brenford