Watford vs Brighton and Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips - 12th February 2022

The English Premier League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Watford play host to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

The hosts will head into the game seeking to get one over the Seagulls after failing to win any of the last four meetings between the teams since 2018.

Watford failed to find their feet last time out as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham United.

The Hornets have now failed to taste victory in any of their last 11 games across all competitions, losing nine and claiming two draws in that time.

With 15 points from 22 games, Watford are currently 19th in the EPL standings, one point above rock-bottom Burnley.

Meanwhile, Brighton and Hove Albion were sent crashing out of the FA Cup last Saturday courtesy of a 3-1 loss against Tottenham.

They have now turned their attention to the Premier League where they have drawn each of their last three games.

Brighton and Hove Albion are currently ninth in the league standings after picking up 30 points from 22 games.

Watford vs Brighton and Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton and Hove Albion boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 46 wins from the last 117 meetings between the sides.

Watford have picked up 36 victories in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 35 different occasions.

Brighton are unbeaten in each of their last four meetings since 2018, claiming two wins and two draws in that time.

The Hornets are currently the lowest ranked side at home in the Premier League this season after picking up just seven points from 11 home games.

Watford vs Brighton and Hove Albion Prediction

Brighton appear to have run out of steam in recent weeks, failing to win any of their last four games and crashing out of the FA Cup in that time. However, they head into the game as the more in-form side and we predict they will claim the win in this one.

Prediction: Watford 0-2 Brighton and Hove Albion

Watford vs Brighton and Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton and Hove Albion

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Both sides to score - No (Watford have failed to find the back of the net in three straight games)

