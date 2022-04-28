Watford vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips - 30th April 2022

Seeking to snap their four-game losing streak in the Premier League, Watford will play host to Burnley at the Vicarage Road Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors, meanwhile, will look to make it three wins on the spin for the first time this season and steer clear of the drop zone.

Watford’s hopes of beating the drop suffered yet another blow, as they fell to a heavy 5-1 defeat against Manchester City on Saturday.

The Hornets have now lost their last five outings, managing just one win from their last nine. With 22 points from 33 games, Watford are 19th in the Premier League table, one point above last-placed Norwich City.

Meanwhile, Burnley made it two wins from two last time out, claiming a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Clarets are now unbeaten in four of their last five games, claiming ten points from a possible 15. This upturn in form has seen Burnley rise out of the relegation zone to 17th place, having picked up 31 points from 33 outings.

Watford vs Burnley Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 21 wins from the last 45 meetings between the two teams, Burnley boast a superior record in this fixture.

Watford have picked up 13 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Burnley are unbeaten in their last four games against the Hornets, claiming two wins and two draws since a 3-1 defeat in 2018.

Watford head into the weekend on a run of four consecutive league defeats, conceding 12 goals and scoring two since a 2-1 win at Southampton on March 13.

With Sunday’s victory over Wolves, Burnley have now won consecutive league games for just the second time this season.

Watford have lost their last ten home games, while the visitors are winless in four straight road outings.

Watford vs Burnley Prediction

While Watford will seek to arrest their slump in form, they face a rejuvenated Burnley side who are making a late push to secure safety. A cagey affair could ensue, with Burnley coming away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Watford 0-1 Burnley.

Watford vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burnley.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Burnley have kept a clean sheet in their last four meetings between the two teams).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals in six of Burnley’s last seven outings).

Edited by Bhargav