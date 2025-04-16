Watford vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18th 2025

Watford will welcome second-placed Burnley to Vicarage Road in the EFL Championship on Friday. The visitors have 88 points, the same as league leaders Leeds United and five more than third-placed Sheffield United.

Watford registered a 1-0 home win over Hull City in their midweek clash, thanks to Moussa Sissoko's 55th-minute strike. They failed to continue that form and fell to a 2-1 away loss to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday. Sissoko was on the scoresheet again, scoring the consolation goal in the 76th minute.

The Clarets have enjoyed a great run of form and are unbeaten in their last 29 league games. After a goalless draw in their midweek meeting against Derby County, they bounced back with a 2-1 home win over Norwich City on Saturday. Hannibal Mejbri and Jaidon Anthony scored in quick succession in the first half.

Watford vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 49 times in all competitions since 1971. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 23 wins. The Hornets have 14 wins, and 12 games have ended in draws.

The Clarets won the reverse fixture 2-1 at home in December, recording their first win in the Championship against the hosts since 2011.

Across all competitions, the hosts have won just one of their last eight meetings against the Clarets.

Watford are unbeaten in their last three home games. They have kept clean sheets in these games while recording two wins.

Burnley have won three of their last four away games and have scored two goals apiece in these wins.

The visitors have conceded just 13 goals in 42 league games this season, 16 fewer than league leaders Leeds, who have the second-best defensive record.

Watford vs Burnley Prediction

The Hornets have won just one of their last five games in all competitions while suffering three defeats. They have won just one of their last five home meetings against the visitors. They have failed to score in two games in that period while keeping two clean sheets.

Tom Dele-Bashiru and James Abankwah featured against West Brom after minor knocks in their midweek clash against Hull City. Yasser Larouci is likely to miss the remainder of the season with a groin injury. Tom Cleverley is expected to field a similar starting XI from their loss against West Brom last week.

The Clarets are on a 29-game unbeaten streak in the Championship and are strong favorites. They have kept clean sheets in eight of their last 10 Championship away games.

Lyle Foster was not in the squad against Norwich after picking up a shoulder injury against Derby County last week. Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson, and Mike Tresor remain sidelined.

The visitors head into the match in great form, and considering their better away record in this fixture, we back the Clarets to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Watford 0-2 Burnley

Watford vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burnley to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

