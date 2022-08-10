Watford vs Burnley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

The EFL Championship is back in action with another round of matches this week as Watford take on Burnley on Friday. Both teams have been impressive so far this season and will want to win this game.

Burnley are in third place in the EFL Championship standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Clarets were held to a 1-1 draw by Luton Town in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Watford are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have also been fairly impressive this season. The Hornets played out a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion last week and will look to return to winning ways in this fixture.

Watford vs Burnley Head-to-Head

Burnley have a good record against Watford and have won 22 out of the 46 matches played between the two teams. Watford have managed 13 victories against Burnley and will need to cut the deficit on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Burnley. Watford were poor on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Watford form guide in the EFL Championship: D-W

Burnley form guide in the EFL Championship: D-W

Watford vs Burnley Team News

Watford need to win this game

Watford

Imran Louza is injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part against Burnley this week. Watford are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: Imran Louza

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Burnley have a point to prove

Burnley

Ashley Westwood and Jay Rodriguez are recovering from long-term injuries at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Burnley will need to field their best team against a formidable opponent this week.

Injured: Ashley Westwood, Jay Rodriguez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Watford vs Burnley Predicted XI

Watford Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniel Bachmann; Craig Cathcart, Francisco Sierralta, Christian Kabasele; Ken Sema, Hassane Kamara, Edo Kayembe, Tom Cleverley; Joao Pedro, Emmanuel Dennis, Ismaila Sarr

Burnley FC @BurnleyOfficial The scenes at Vicarage Road last time out 🤯



𝙇𝙄𝙈𝘽 𝙍𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙉𝙂: 𝟭𝟮/𝟭𝟬 🦵 The scenes at Vicarage Road last time out 🤯𝙇𝙄𝙈𝘽 𝙍𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙉𝙂: 𝟭𝟮/𝟭𝟬 🦵 https://t.co/QURXCxNc2E

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Arijanet Muric; Connor Roberts, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Charlie Taylor, Ian Maatsen; Josh Brownhill, Jack Cork, Josh Cullen, Samuel Bastien; Dara Costelloe, Ashley Barnes

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Watford vs Burnley Prediction

Watford have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on securing promotion to the Premier League this season. Ismaila Sarr scored a brilliant goal for the Hornets last week and will look to make his mark in this match.

Burnley can pack a punch on their day and have shown improvement in recent weeks. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Friday.

Prediction: Watford 2-2 Burnley

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi