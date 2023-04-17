Watford vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19, 2023 

Watford host Cardiff City at Vicarage Road on Wednesday (April 19) in the Championship.

The hosts have had their struggles this season but are making a late push for the promotion playoff spots. Watford beat Bristol City 2-0 in their last game, taking the lead via an own goal after six minutes before Joao Pedro doubled their advantage in the second half. Watford are 12th with 59 points from 42 games.

Cardiff, meanwhile, have endured a difficult campaign and are staring down the barrel with five games remaining. They lost 4-1 to second-placed Sheffield United at the weekend, taking the lead from the spot in the first half before the game turned on its head.

The visitors are 21st in the league with 42 points from 41 games. They're level on points with Reading in the first relegation spot.

Watford vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 60 meetings between the two teams. Both sides have won 23 games apiece.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in eight games in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in last six games across competitions.

Ten of the Hornets' 15 league wins this season have come at home.

The Bluebirds have lost 21 league games this season. Only Blackpool (22) have lost more.

Cardiff are the joint-lowest-scoring side in the Championship, scoring 34 times.

Watford vs Cardiff City Prediction

Watford's latest result snapped their four-game winless run. They have lost just one of their last nine home games.

Cardiff, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last six outings. They have struggled on the road recently and could lose this one.

Prediction: Watford 2-1 Cardiff

Watford vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Watford

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of their last seven meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last seven matchups.)

