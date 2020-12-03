Watford vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Watford will count themselves unlucky not to be sitting inside the top two going into the weekend, only third by a goal difference of one.

The Hornets went throughout November unbeaten and started December off with a draw. They certainly appear to be in a healthy position for the rest of the month.

Cardiff City claimed back-to-back wins for the first time this season which took them into the top half for the first time in a while.

They face a stern test this weekend but will undoubtedly use the confidence they have picked up recently to go on the offensive at points in the game, rather than sit back and defend.

Watford vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head

These two meet for the first time since the 2019 Premier League encounter, which ended in a 5-1 mauling in favor of the Hornets.

The hosts are three games unbeaten against the Bluebirds, although their last defeat against them back in 2014 did come at Vicarage Road.

Saturday’s game will be the 23rd straight league fixture between their pair and their first since both were competing in the top flight of English football together.

Advertisement

The historical records are almost identical. Watford have beaten their opponents 21 times while Cardiff have won on 22 occasions. There have been 14 draws between the two.

Watford vs Cardiff City Team News

Tom Cleverley started on the bench for the Hornets in midweek and could return to the starting line-up for this one after recovering from a knock.

Midfielder Will Hughes did not make the cut on Wednesday night but could come back into the fold on Saturday.

Andre Gray is expected to still be out of contention for this fixture.

Injured: Isaac Success, Adam Masina, Tom Bele-Bashiru, Andre Gray

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Greg Cunningham made a long-awaited return to the bench in midweek and could make a much-anticipated appearance on the pitch at the weekend.

Kieffer Moore is certain to start up front yet again after bagging a brace against Huddersfield on Tuesday night.

Injured: Lee Tomlin, Isaac Vassell, Jordi Osei-Tutu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Watford vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Watford predicted XI (4-4-2): Ben Foster, Jeremy Ngakia, Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele, Kiko Femenia, Domingos Quina, James Garner, Etienne Capoue, Nathaniel Chalobah, Ismalia Sarr, Troy Deeney, Joao Pedro

Cardiff City predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Smithies, Leandro Bacuna, Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Greg Cunningham, Sheyi Ojo, Joe Ralls, Will Vaulks, Junior Hoilett, Harry Wilson, Kieffer Moore

Yet another monstrous performance at the back from this man 💪@chriskabasele27 spoke live into the 𝗛𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 studio after last night's game! — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) December 3, 2020

Advertisement

Watford vs Cardiff City Prediction

The hosts are just a point off top spot and can smell blood after top two outfits Norwich City and Bournemouth both lost in midweek.

Cardiff will put up a dogged fight but the Hornets will likely sting the Bluebirds once too often.

Prediction: Watford 2-0 Cardiff City