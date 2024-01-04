Watford vs Chesterfield Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th January 2024

Watford will entertain Chesterfield at Vicarage Road in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Watford vs Chesterfield Preview

Both teams are set to renew hostilities 26 years after their last meeting in League One. Watford won the January 1, 1998 clash 1-0 in an away fixture. The hosts now ply their trade in the EFL Championship while Chesterfield are in the National League (level 5). Watford are joining the competition in the third round.

The Hornets will embark on their FA Cup campaign on the back of a three-game winless streak. In addition, they have been struggling at home and have recorded just one win in their last five outings at Vicarage Road. However, they will hope to overcome the lower-tier side thanks to superior individualities.

Chesterfield began their campaign in round one, where they stunned League One side Portsmouth 1-0. In round two, the visitors defeated another League One team, Leyton Orient, 1-0 to progress to round three. Chesterfield hosted both games and will be hitting the road for the first time in this edition.

The Spireites will head into the clash on the back of four wins in five matches, scoring 14 goals against five. They are leading the National League table with 62 points – seven ahead of second-placed Bromley. On the road, Chesterfield boast three wins in five matches. They will count on their current momentum to cause an upset in Watford.

Watford vs Chesterfield Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Watford have won twice, drawn once and lost once in their four matches against Chesterfield.

Watford have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Watford have been FA Cup runners-up twice (1983–84, 2018–19) – their best record in the competition.

Chesterfield have won thrice and lost twice in their last five away matches in all competitions.

Watford have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches while Chesterfield have won four times and lost once.

Watford vs Chesterfield Prediction

Watford are eager to return to winning ways after a poor run of results that kept them stuck in 10th place in the Championship table. Saturday’s game could help provide a much-needed morale booster – if they succeed against Chesterfield.

The visitors are not favored against Watford at Vicarage Road but will give their all in the hope of claiming a favorable outcome.

Watford come into the game as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Watford 3-1 Chesterfield

Watford vs Chesterfield Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Watford to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Watford to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Chesterfield to score - Yes