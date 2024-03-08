Watford vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2024 

Watford will welcome Coventry City to Vicarage Road for an EFL Championship matchday 37 clash on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw against Swansea City at this same venue in midweek. Ryan Andrews' 18th-minute own goal put the Swans ahead while Ryan Porteous drew the game level in the 57th minute.

Coventry City, meanwhile, comfortably thrashed Rotherham United 5-0 at home. Ellis Simms was the star of the show as he scored a first-half hat-trick while Joel Latibeaudiere and Fabio Tavares also scored in the rout.

The victory saw the Sky Blues climb to eighth spot in the table, having garnered 54 points from 36 games. Watford are 13th with 45 points to show for their efforts in 36 games.

Watford vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 99th meeting between the two sides. Watford have 42 wins to their name, Coventry City were victorious on 37 occasions while 19 games ended in draws.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash when they canceled each other out in a 3-3 draw in September 2023.

Watford have won just one of their last 11 games in all competitions (six losses).

The first goal in each of Coventry's last four games was scored in the opening 10 minutes.

Watford have taken the lead in each of the last four head-to-head games but failed to win any (two losses).

Nine of Coventry City's last 10 games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

Watford are winless in their last eight home league games (five losses) - the longest ongoing winless home run in the Championship.

Watford vs Coventry City Prediction

Watford's current poor run of form has left manager Valerien Ismael's side under pressure. The Hornets currently find themselves closer to the relegation zone than the playoff spots which is far from ideal for a side that was playing in the Premier League two years ago.

Coventry City's midweek victory left them within three points of the top six and last season's Championship playoff finalists still have their top-flight aspirations within reach.

Five of the last eight head-to-head games have ended level and we are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Watford 2-2 Coventry City

Watford vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals