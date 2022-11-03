Watford vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5th 2022

Watford play host to Coventry City at the Vicarage Road Stadium in round 20 of the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The Hornets head into the weekend on a run of three consecutive victories and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Watford StatZone @watfordsz Watford made it back-to-back away wins as they defeated Cardiff City 2-1 to move up into the play-off places.



We've taken a look at the stats of Ismaïla Sarr from the win. #WatfordFC @PBDonoghue Watford made it back-to-back away wins as they defeated Cardiff City 2-1 to move up into the play-off places.We've taken a look at the stats of Ismaïla Sarr from the win. 🔢 Watford made it back-to-back away wins as they defeated Cardiff City 2-1 to move up into the play-off places.We've taken a look at the stats of Ismaïla Sarr from the win. 👇 #WatfordFC @PBDonoghue https://t.co/kOglbnU3uR

Watford maintained their fine run of results as they fought back from behind to claim a 2-1 win at Cardiff City on Wednesday.

They have now won their last three matches, stretching back to a 3-0 humbling at the hands of Millwall on October 19.

With 29 points from 18 games, Watford are currently sixth in the EFL Championship table, level on points with fifth-placed Norwich City.

Watford Football Club @WatfordFC Who was your Man of the Match from last night's victory in South Wales? Who was your Man of the Match from last night's victory in South Wales? 👇 https://t.co/wHWJVppgPS

Meanwhile, Coventry City returned to winning ways last time out when they saw off 10-man Blackburn Rovers 1-0 on home turf.

Prior to that, they saw their three-match winning streak come to an end on October 25 when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Rotherham United before falling to a 2-1 loss against Blackpool four days later.

Coventry City are currently 20th in the league table with 20 points from 16 games, but could potentially rise as high as 14th place with all three points this weekend.

Watford vs Coventry City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 42 wins from the last 95 meetings between the teams, Watford boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Coventry City have picked up 36 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 17 different occasions.

Watford are unbeaten in three straight games against the visitors, claiming two wins and one draw since a 1-0 friendly loss in July 2014.

Watford Football Club @WatfordFC



Slaven Bilić “I have to take my hat off to the team for defending together and holding onto the lead. It’s a tricky place to come and it’s a great result.”Slaven Bilić “I have to take my hat off to the team for defending together and holding onto the lead. It’s a tricky place to come and it’s a great result.” 👏💬 Slaven Bilić

Watford are currently on a run of three consecutive victories in the league, scoring seven goals and keeping two clean sheets in that time.

Coventry City are unbeaten in their last five away games, claiming three draws and two wins since September’s 3-0 loss at Norwich City.

Watford vs Coventry City Prediction

Watford and Coventry City head into the weekend on a fine run of form and this makes for an exciting contest. We predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Watford 1-1 Coventry City

Watford vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last 10 encounters)

