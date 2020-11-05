Watford vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Watford’s injury-time winner over Stoke City in midweek would have given the Hornets a massive boost of confidence, having lost ground on the title-chasers following a relatively poor run of form.

The hosts were winless in three matches but that victory keeps them within touching distance of the top two and they will not want to let up again.

Coventry City are having a tough time near the bottom of the table, having won just two of their 10 league games this season.

Their loss to fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest would have hurt and now they face a recently-relegated Premier League side steeped in experience and quality.

Sky Blues fans will be worried that they could see their side drop into the bottom three again by Saturday afternoon.

Watford vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

The Hornets have not lost to the Sky Blues since 2011 (though there have only been three games since then).

In fact, Watford’s last defeat to Coventry at home came in September 2009, although in the five games since, they have only beaten them in the league on one occasion.

In the last three games between the pair, only three goals have been scored – all of them coming in their last meeting in August 2019 when Watford triumphed 3-0 in a League Cup tie.

Overall, Watford have beaten Coventry 41 times in their history, losing on 36 occasions and drawing 16 times.

Watford vs Coventry City Team News

Club captain Troy Deeney made it back into the matchday squad once again but still may not be up to full speed for this weekend, meaning he will likely start on the Hornets bench.

Andre Gray also took to the pitch in the second half but Ismalia Sarr and Joao Pedro will keep him from starting this one after both netted in their midweek victory over Stoke.

Injured: Isaac Success, Adam Masina

Doubtful: Troy Deeney, Stipe Perica

Suspended: None

Max Biamou could be handed another start after putting in impressive performances of late while Mark Godden is set to partner him up front.

Sky Blues boss Mark Robins is also predicted to start with a defensive formation, probably with five at the back again.

Injured: Julien Dacosta, Wes Jobello

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Watford vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Watford predicted XI (5-3-2): Ben Foster, Jeremy Ngakia, Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele, Ben Wilmot, Ken Sema, Tom Cleverley, Nathaniel Chalobah, Etienne Capoue, Joao Pedro, Ismalia Sarr

Coventry City predicted XI (5-3-2): Marko Marosi, Sam McCallum, Michael Rose, Kyle McFadzean, Leo Ostigard, Ryan Giles, Callum O'Hare, Gustavo Hamer, Jordan Shipley, Mark Godden

Watford vs Coventry City Prediction

Coventry still look like they’re trying to find their feet in their long-awaited return to the second-tier of English football, though they have put in some dogged displays since the start of the campaign.

The hosts are keeping pace with the big guns at the right end of the table and this could be a typical relegated team versus promoted team Championship clash, with Watford expected to emerge as the winners.

Prediction: Watford 2-0 Coventry City