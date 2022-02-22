Watford vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips - 23th February 2022

Fresh off the back of ending their 12-game winless streak, Watford welcome Crystal Palace to the Vicarage Road Stadium on Wednesday.

Following their defeat against Chelsea last time out, the Eagles are now without a league win in six consecutive games and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Watford finally gave their fans something to cheer for last Saturday when they claimed a hard-fought win over Aston Villa courtesy of Emmanuel Dennis’ solitary strike.

Prior to that, the Hornets were on a 15-game winless run, dating back to a 4-1 win over Manchester United back in November.

The win brought no change to the shape of the EPL table as Watford remain in the relegation zone with 18 points from 24 games.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace will feel disappointed to have come out empty-handed against Chelsea last time out as they lost 1-0 through Hakim Ziyech’s 89th-minute winner.

While they have progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup, claiming impressive wins over Millwall and Hartlepool United, the Eagles are now without a league win in six consecutive outings.

With 26 points from 25 games, Crystal Palace are currently 13th in the EPL standings, six points off Southampton in the top half of the table.

Watford vs Crystal Palace Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

Crystal Palace boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 50 wins from their previous 123 encounters.

Watford have picked up five fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 28 different occasions.

The Hornets boast the division’s worst record on home turf this season, managing just two wins and seven points from 12 home games.

Crystal Palace head into Wednesday’s game winless in each of their last six games, stretching back to December’s 3-0 win over Norwich City.

However, Watford are unbeaten in each of their last six home games against Crystal Palace, claiming three wins and three draws since their last defeat back in 2015.

Watford vs Crystal Palace Prediction

While Watford’s struggles on home turf cannot be overlooked, they face a Crystal Palace side who have struggled to get going on the road this season, picking up just nine points from 12 away games.

Buoyed by their win over Aston Villa, we are tipping Watford to frustrate the efforts of the Eagles and hold out for a draw on Wednesday.

Prediction: Watford 1-1 Crystal Palace

Watford vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes

Edited by Peter P