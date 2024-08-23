Watford vs Derby County Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2024

Watford will be looking to maintain their 100% start to the season when they play host to Derby County in EFL Championship on Saturday. Paul Warne’s men journey to Vicarage Road on the back of securing their first league win of the campaign and will look to build on that result.

Watford turned in a super team performance last Saturday when they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Stoke City on home turf. The Hornets have now won three straight games to start the season, including an emphatic 5-0 victory over MK Dons in the EFL Cup first round on August 13.

Watford will now look to make it four wins on the bounce for the first time since going on a run of six back-to-back victories between March and April 2021 as they eye promotion this season.

Meanwhile, Kayden Jackson grabbed the headlines for Derby County last time out as his first-half strike fired them to a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough at the Pride Park Stadium.

Before that, Warne’s men kicked off the season with a disappointing 4-2 loss against Blackburn Rovers in the Championship opener on August 9, one week before claiming a 2-1 victory over Chesterfield in the EFL Cup.

Watford vs Derby County Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Derby County hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 17 of the last 44 meetings between the two sides.

Watford have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Derby County have failed to win four of their last five Championship away matches, losing twice and claiming two draws since March.

Watford are unbeaten in their last six competitive home games, picking up three wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss against Coventry City on March 9.

Watford vs Derby County Prediction

Watford have flown out of the blocks this season and will be looking to make it four wins from four across all competitions. Given Derby County’s struggles on the road, we are backing the Hornets to come away with all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Watford 2-1 Derby County

Watford vs Derby County Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Watford to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of their last nine clashes)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in eight of the last nine meetings between the two teams)

