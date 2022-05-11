Watford vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips - 11th May 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Frank Lampard's Everton lock horns with a struggling Watford side at Vicarage Road on Wednesday.

Watford vs Everton Preview

Everton are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have shown improvement at a crucial juncture in their season. The Toffees edged Leicester City to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will need to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Watford are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have already been relegated to the Championship this year. The Hornets suffered a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Watford vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have an impressive record against Watford and have won 22 of the 32 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Watford's six victories.

Watford won the reverse fixture against Everton by a stunning 5-2 margin and will be looking to win consecutive league matches against the Toffees for the first time in their history.

Everton have a poor recent record against Watford and have lost three of their last four matches against the Hornets in the Premier League.

Watford have lost their last 11 matches at Vicarage Road in the Premier League - the longest run of home defeats in the competition's history.

Watford have been relegated from the Premier League before the final match of the season on three occasions in their history.

Watford have conceded 41 goals at home in the Premier League this season - only three teams have ever conceded more goals in a single campaign in the competition's history.

Watford vs Everton Prediction

Everton have been impressive this month and have experienced a late resurgence under Frank Lampard. The Toffees have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Watford have been in abysmal form this year and have a massive job on their hands this weekend. Everton are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Watford 1-4 Everton

Watford vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Everton

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Everton to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Richarlison to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi