Watford vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips - 11th May 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Frank Lampard's Everton lock horns with a struggling Watford side at Vicarage Road on Wednesday.
Watford vs Everton Preview
Everton are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have shown improvement at a crucial juncture in their season. The Toffees edged Leicester City to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will need to achieve a similar result in this fixture.
Watford are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have already been relegated to the Championship this year. The Hornets suffered a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch this week.
Watford vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Everton have an impressive record against Watford and have won 22 of the 32 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Watford's six victories.
- Watford won the reverse fixture against Everton by a stunning 5-2 margin and will be looking to win consecutive league matches against the Toffees for the first time in their history.
- Everton have a poor recent record against Watford and have lost three of their last four matches against the Hornets in the Premier League.
- Watford have lost their last 11 matches at Vicarage Road in the Premier League - the longest run of home defeats in the competition's history.
- Watford have been relegated from the Premier League before the final match of the season on three occasions in their history.
- Watford have conceded 41 goals at home in the Premier League this season - only three teams have ever conceded more goals in a single campaign in the competition's history.
Watford vs Everton Prediction
Everton have been impressive this month and have experienced a late resurgence under Frank Lampard. The Toffees have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this fixture.
Watford have been in abysmal form this year and have a massive job on their hands this weekend. Everton are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Watford 1-4 Everton
Watford vs Everton Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Everton
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Everton to score first - Yes
Tip 4: Richarlison to score - Yes