Watford vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7, 2023

Watford go head-to-head with Huddersfield Town in round 40 of the EFL Championship on Friday (April 7). Having picked up a 2-0 victory in December’s reverse, the Hornets will look to do the double over Neil Warnock’s men.

Watford suffered a fresh blow in their quest for a playoff spot, as they were beaten 2-0 by Luton Town at the weekend. Chris Wilder’s side have now failed to win five of their last six games, losing thrice since the fourth week of February. With 55 points from 39 games, Watford are 11th in the Championship, six points adrift of sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers in the final playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield picked up successive wins for the first time this year by edging out Middlesbrough 4-2 in a nail-biting contest at the John Smith's Stadium last time out. That followed a hard-fought 1-0 win over Millwall on March 18, which snapped their five-game winless run.

Having picked up seven points from their last three games, the Terriers have risen to 22nd place in the points table, level on points with 21st-placed Cardiff City just outside the relegation zone.

Watford vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

With five wins from the last 15 meetings, Huddersfield boast a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Watford have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while five games have ended all square.

The Hornets have won all but one of their last five games against Huddersfield, with a 2-0 loss in December 2020 being the exception.

The Terriers are winless in eight of their nine away games since the turn of the year, losing six.

Watford are unbeaten at home this year, with their last defeat at Vicarage Road coming on Boxing Day, when they were beaten 2-0 by Millwall.

Watford vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

After stumbling into the new year and plunging into the relegation zone, Huddersfield appear to have hit their strides in recent weeks. However, Watford have home advantage and should extend their fine form at Vicarage Road by taking a slender win.

Prediction: Watford 2-1 Huddersfield Town

Watford vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Watford

Tip 2: First to score - Watford (Huddersfield have conceded first in eight of their last ten games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the sides.)

