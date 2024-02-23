Watford vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24, 2024

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Watford and Huddersfield Town square off at Vicarage Road on Saturday (February 24).

The hosts returned to winning ways on Saturday with a scrappy 1-0 victory over rock-bottom Rotherham United at the New York Stadium. Before that, the Hornets were on a four-game losing streak across competitions and were winless in five league games, losing thrice.

Watford have picked up 44 points from 33 games to sit 11th in the Championship, level on points with Bristol City and Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield were denied a third home win on the bounce last weekend as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Hull City at the John Smith's Stadium.

Jon Worthington’s men will look to bounce back and pull clear of the relegation zone but will need to be at their best, having not won on the road since December. With 34 points from 43 games, Huddersfield are 20th in the league, just two points and as many places above the dotted line.

Watford vs Huddersfield Town Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 35 meetings, Huddersfield lead 16-13.

The Hornets have won one of their last eight outings across competitions, losing four, since January.

Huddersfield are on an eight-game winless run away from home, losing four, since a 2-1 win at Sunderland on November 29.

Watford are winless in xix Championship home games, losing four, since a 3-2 victory over Norwich City in November.

Watford vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Buoyed by their victory over Rotherham, Watford will head into the weekend with renewed belief as they look to make a late charge for the playoffs. Huddersfield’s form on the road is nothing to write home, so expect the Hornets coming away with all three points.

Prediction: Watford 2-1 Huddersfield

Watford vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Watford to win

Tip 2: First to score - Watford (The Hornets have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games against Huddersfield.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the last six meetings between the two sides.)